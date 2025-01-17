Jobless Amateur Porn Wannabe Reveals How He Got STAGE FRIGHT After Lining up for Gruesome '1,000-Men' Sex Stunt With OnlyFans Model Bonnie Blue
A jobless security guard who joined over 1,000 men hoping to have sex with the notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has revealed how he suffered stage fright.
Ali Walker said her record-breaking sex-a-thon was an unsettling and chaotic free-for-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Walker, 42, had long been interested in Blue's world record attempt—sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours—and had posted on TikTok about his desire to participate in the wild event in London last weekend.
We revealed yesterday how commentators have poured scorn on the 25-year-old's claims of sleeping with 88 men an hour.
And Walker said the reality was far more chaotic than he had expected.
"It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was just amazed about what was going on," Walker said.
He had envisioned one-on-one sessions with the adult star but was taken aback when he arrived at the mansion and found it to be a free-for-all, with dozens of men surrounding Blue at any given moment.
"People were just going in and a group would surround her," Walker described. "Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle, and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her."
Describing the atmosphere, Walker said: "It was very quiet while people were waiting. Everyone was focused. You could hear a pin drop."
The men were instructed to wear bank robber-style balaclavas, hiding their faces during the marathon-like event.
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had boasted about setting the world record for having sex with the most men in one day, Walker was put off by the sheer scale of the stunt and his own shyness.
"There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved," he confessed.
Blue, who had previously broken the record held by adult actress Lisa Sparks, kept her momentum going for the entire 12 hours, with multiple cameras set up to document the event.
"She did have sex with at least 1,000 men as far as I’m aware," Walker said, noting how the mansion remained full for hours.
Despite being part of the scene, Walker decided against participating fully, opting instead to record footage for his TikTok account.
"I wouldn’t mind having sex with her in a more intimate setting with just us... but without 1,000 or so other men there, it wasn’t what I wanted to do," he admitted.
Walker also offered a glimpse into the event's structure, which saw men take turns in the large room while Blue remained in the center.
Blake Lively Alleges 'Harasser' Co-Star Justin Baldoni Is Deploying 'Abuser Handbook' in His $400Million Lawsuit Against Her and Husband Ryan Reynolds
"She had a camera set up. I think she said she had five cameras altogether," Walker shared. "It started at 1 pm and she was going well into the night."
Though Walker had no concerns for Blue's well-being—highlighting the strict security and ID checks—he found the overall experience unsettling and left without taking part in the sex orgy.
An influencer believes Blue is lying about the tally of fellas.
She said 88 blokes an hour spread over 24 hours would give each man just one minute and 21 seconds with Blue.
"But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds," said Samantha Cartwright.