Influencer Unveils Grim Equation That 'Proves' OnlyFans Porn Star Bonnie Blue Is Lying About 'World Record-Beating' Sex-a-Thon With More Than 1,000 Men
An online sleuth has revealed that OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue must be "lying" about her sex-a-thon with over 1,000 men.
TikToker Samantha Cartwright, from London, shared her thoughts on the adult movie star's claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She revealed it didn't seem possible after calculating the math for her followers.
In a video posted on her account @JetSetGypsea she said: "Proof Bonnie Blue is lying about the 1000 men. I have done the maths to prove it so you don't have to."
Blue told her fans she had hit her goal and added 57 more, after inviting "barely legal and barely breathing" men to take part in the London event on Saturday.
She claimed she bedded 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
But Cartwright said that’s 88 blokes an hour and even spread over 24 hours it would give each man just one minute and 21 seconds with Blue, 25.
"But she claims she did it in half that time, which brings every man to 40.8 seconds," said Cartwright.
She continued: "This is not factoring in any breaks at all, she would need loo breaks, she would need to hydrate, she is probably going to need a break, and probably a crying break as well.
"If it was meant to be believed that is 88 men per hour. There are other reasons beyond logistics that this can't be true. The burn, I don't need to say more."
The content creator ended her video by claiming "no one is going to be satisfied with that experience", highlighting the limited time men had with Blue.
The London-based sex worker proudly shared her tote board total on her Instagram account after her marathon sex session.
Wrapped in an oversized bathrobe, Blue did a little post-game analysis with a friend who asked how she was feeling.
She confessed: "I don’t need a wheelchair. I’m fine. Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I’ve had."
She went into greater detail about her personal accomplishment in a TikTok post.
"Gang bangs after gang bangs to start with." she shared. "Then we did groups of five, like one after the other."
However, she soon tried to give each willing participant more bang for their buck.
"I wanted to give people more time, so then it went down to one-on-one," Blue noted. "Like, one person would watch while I was with somebody and then literally it would just be like a rotating circle."
It was not her first group sex experience.
Last year she bedded 158 UK students during Nottingham Trent University freshers' week in September 2024.
Blue, who used to work in recruitment and has lived in Australia, is now estimated to be worth $5 million after finding on OnlyFans.
She also became something of a dance star in her local area, and competed in the British Street Dance Championships alongside her sister back in 2015
Her family are also supportive of her work, with mum Sarah Billinger even claiming she's her daughter's PA, and helps clean up after Bonnie's events, as well as handing out condoms to young clients.