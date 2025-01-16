'My Life is F----- Up': Wendy Williams, 60, Sobs Over Her Conservatorship And Admits Feeling 'Trapped' and 'Isolated' In a Heartbreaking New Interview — 'I Feel Like I'm In Prison'
An emotional Wendy Williams broke down in tears during a rare public interview as she described her life as being "trapped in a conservatorship" that she has little control over.
The former talk show queen, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, argued she is not "cognitively impaired" and wants her freedom back, RadarOnline.com can report.
Williams was able to call into The Breakfast Club Thursday morning. She has a long friendship with the radio show's host, Charlamagne Tha God, after the two co-hosted their own program 20 years ago.
The 60-year-old complained that she could not leave her current location.
Through tears, she said: "I feel like I'm trapped in a prison".
She added: "My life is f----- up".
Under the terms of her conservatorship, overseen by estate lawyer Sabrina Morrissey, Williams cannot receive calls, needs someone to go out and get her supplies, and spends her days in a tiny apartment with little more than a TV and bed.
She described the situation as "emotional abuse," and pointed out her neighbors are mainly elderly individuals who are much more dependent on others than she is.
Williams said: "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."
She further explained: "I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."
Williams made a passionate plea for release in time to celebrate her dad's upcoming 94th birthday next month.
"They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors. So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members," she shared now, fully sobbing. "I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday. The day after that is not promised."
Online, fans offered their support, creating a GoFundMe and encouraging the hashtag #FreeWendy.
One person reasoned: "Do I think Wendy is 100%? No! But she’s not incapacitated like they have been saying. She should be with her family."
Another agreed: "I do believe there's some cognitive decline but nothing near what they made it sound."
A third confessed: "Omg they had me thinking this lady wasn’t even able to hold a complete sentence. She needs to be freed from this situation immediately.
While a fourth noted: "Poor Wendy. Please free Wendy. This is so sad. She is not incoherent, she is not incapacitated. This is abuse."
Williams has been suffering from Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse, among other issues. She has been in a conservatorship under the eye of Morrissey since 2022.
Last month, she made a rare public outing to watch her son graduate from college in Miami.
The Daytime Emmy nominee used the aid of a mobile scooter to get around, and her stature was slouched, but she was all smiles.
Later, she showed just how cognitive she still is when she got into a heated argument with her caretakers while celebrating her son's graduation at a restaurant.
In a video recorded by the We in Miami podcast team, the 60-year-old could be heard yelling at her caretakers shortly after she watched her only son walk across the stage and accept his diploma from Florida International University.
Williams accused the team of leaving her prized mobility scooter in the middle of a Miami street as the group left a restaurant following the ceremony.
As she was seated in her chair, Williams shouted at her team: "And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this!"
She then pleaded: "Just get the car, please. Make sure it's the right car."
A clearly perturbed Williams blurted out: "This (scooter) cost a f---ing mint motherf-----." As she took off in her scooter, a still upset Williams added: "They just left my s--- out there."