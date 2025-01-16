'My Life is F----- Up': Wendy Williams, 60, Sobs Over Her Conservatorship And Admits Feeling 'Trapped' and 'Isolated' In a Heartbreaking New Interview — 'I Feel Like I'm In Prison'

Williams was able to call into The Breakfast Club Thursday morning. She has a long friendship with the radio show's host, Charlamagne Tha God, after the two co-hosted their own program 20 years ago.

The 60-year-old complained that she could not leave her current location.

Through tears, she said: "I feel like I'm trapped in a prison".

She added: "My life is f----- up".

Under the terms of her conservatorship, overseen by estate lawyer Sabrina Morrissey, Williams cannot receive calls, needs someone to go out and get her supplies, and spends her days in a tiny apartment with little more than a TV and bed.

She described the situation as "emotional abuse," and pointed out her neighbors are mainly elderly individuals who are much more dependent on others than she is.

Williams said: "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."