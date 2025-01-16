EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Ex-Girlfriend 'Haunted So Badly By The King' Only Way She Could 'Exorcise' Him Was to Write Love Song in His Memory

A former lover of Elvis says she was left All Shook Up after she was haunted by the famous crooner and his spirit "forced" her to pen a song about him.

It was very much a case of the "boo" suede shoes when Elvis died, according to one of his former flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not wanting to be forgotten by his millions of fans, the Love Me Tender singer went straight to an ex-girlfriend and haunted her until she wrote a song about him.

The ex-lover of the hip-shaking crooner Carol Connors, herself an acclaimed singer, says he came to her the second passed away and immediately possessed her until she agreed to write a song about him.