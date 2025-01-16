EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Ex-Girlfriend 'Haunted So Badly By The King' Only Way She Could 'Exorcise' Him Was to Write Love Song in His Memory
A former lover of Elvis says she was left All Shook Up after she was haunted by the famous crooner and his spirit "forced" her to pen a song about him.
It was very much a case of the "boo" suede shoes when Elvis died, according to one of his former flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not wanting to be forgotten by his millions of fans, the Love Me Tender singer went straight to an ex-girlfriend and haunted her until she wrote a song about him.
The ex-lover of the hip-shaking crooner Carol Connors, herself an acclaimed singer, says he came to her the second passed away and immediately possessed her until she agreed to write a song about him.
Connors, 84, said the spirit of Elvis well and truly lives on and claimed he was beside her as she penned her tribute ditty about their secret romance hours after he died in 1977.
The ex, who remained friends with The King after their 1964 romance, lifted the lid on her spooky experience, admitting she felt possessed by the musical icon for 12 hours: "I really have always believed that Elvis was there by my side when I wrote that song and sort of guided me through it."
And she said other musicians were shocked when they heard her ditty, You Loved My Night Away.
She added: "When I played it to people, they stared at me, and said, 'Where did you come up with those chords?'
"'How did you come up with those chords, Carol?'
"I was taken aback, and I said, 'I don't know.'"
Connors revealed how she first met Presley.
She was at the market buying a bottle of milk when a "creepy guy" approached her.
"He says, 'Aren’t you the girl who sang 'To Know Him is to Love Him?'" she recalled, referring to her 1958 hit.
"I went, 'Yeah,'" she said. "He said, 'Elvis Presley would love to meet you.' And I went, 'Right, sure, yeah, of course.' He said, 'No I mean it. He loves your voice.'"
The two-time Oscar-nominated star has written a memoir, called Elvis, Rocky & Me, which details her decades-long career, and the many adventures that came with it.
The star said that when she gave the mysterious man her phone number, she thought nothing of it, until he called two weeks later.
He said, 'I worked it out'’" said Connors. "'You’ve got to come to the house. Elvis would love to meet you.' I went, 'OK.'
"He picked me up at my mother and father’s house."
Connors arrived at a grand house located in the ritzy Bel-Air section of Los Angeles. Presley and his posse, known as "The Memphis Mafia," were renting the lavish property at the time.
She soon spotted a "beautiful man" who was "very catlike."
"I felt like a little mouse," she said.
"He came up to me finally as I was standing there forever. His first words to me were… 'Why’d you name your group the Teddy Bears?' I thought, 'My God, that’s Elvis Presley.'… That started our love affair."
According to her book, Connors met The King months after he had finished filming Viva Las Vegas.