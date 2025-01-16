Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 'Hurtling Towards $400Million Divorce' Amid Claims His Sex Abuse Accuser Has Crooner's 'Pillow Talk Tapes'

Garth Brooks insists he remains confident that a former employee's allegations he sexually harassed and assaulted her will be proven false, but her claims she has recorded phone calls that prove otherwise have pushed him and wife Trisha Yearwood toward a blockbuster $400 million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Friends in Low Places singer's petition to dismiss the civil suit filed against him by a former employee was denied by a U.S. district judge in California and painted as a loss for Brooks in the press, but insiders close to the case said the fact it was "denied without prejudice" means it can be refiled pending the outcome of his Mississippi lawsuit against her.

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald "is essentially saying he wants time for Brooks’ (Mississippi) case to reach a point where it can be judged on its merits and continue in the state where he filed and is his chosen forum", the source said. "So this is actually a blow to the ACCUSER."

Brooks, 62, has been focused on compelling his accuser to refile in Mississippi, where she resides and where Brooks had already filed a preemptive suit refuting her claims and charging he is the victim of "defamation" and "blackmail".