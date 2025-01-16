Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 'Hurtling Towards $400Million Divorce' Amid Claims His Sex Abuse Accuser Has Crooner's 'Pillow Talk Tapes'
Garth Brooks insists he remains confident that a former employee's allegations he sexually harassed and assaulted her will be proven false, but her claims she has recorded phone calls that prove otherwise have pushed him and wife Trisha Yearwood toward a blockbuster $400 million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends in Low Places singer's petition to dismiss the civil suit filed against him by a former employee was denied by a U.S. district judge in California and painted as a loss for Brooks in the press, but insiders close to the case said the fact it was "denied without prejudice" means it can be refiled pending the outcome of his Mississippi lawsuit against her.
Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald "is essentially saying he wants time for Brooks’ (Mississippi) case to reach a point where it can be judged on its merits and continue in the state where he filed and is his chosen forum", the source said. "So this is actually a blow to the ACCUSER."
Brooks, 62, has been focused on compelling his accuser to refile in Mississippi, where she resides and where Brooks had already filed a preemptive suit refuting her claims and charging he is the victim of "defamation" and "blackmail".
"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for ...millions of dollars," Brooks recently said in a statement.
Still, sources said he is concerned over details in his accuser's complaint, which claims to quote emails, texts and calls implicating him.
The bombshell suit – brought by Brooks and Yearwood's former hairstylist and makeup artist, who used the pseudonym Jane Roe – seeks unspecified monetary damages. Roe charges Brooks was a habitual s** pest who raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019.
After the alleged attack, the filing states Brooks physically groped Roe and made "repeated remarks", implying he craved a "threesome" with her and Yearwood.
The shocking complaint also claims Brooks repeatedly exposed his genitals, talked about sex, regularly changed his clothing in front of Roe and sent her sexually explicit texts.
Brooks vehemently insists he's innocent, and the charges were a shakedown for "many millions of dollars", even likening the accusations to having a "loaded gun" waved in his face.
While Brooks cited the woman's name in his Mississippi filing, RadarOnline.com has chosen not to identify her.
"He still plans to fight these charges but even if he emerges victorious, he will carry the stain of these accusations forever," the source said.
Adding to Brooks’ mounting worries, sources said, are the alleged recordings cited by Roe, who only styled him for a few years but had worked with Yearwood for nearly two decades.
In one call, Roe alleged Brooks pooh-poohed her insistence there be "no fooling around like we had done" by responding: "Look at it this way... the best way I can explain it is: Me and you broke into a jewelry store and the second we broke the door we looked at each other and said this isn't right. But we had already broken the door.
"And so, I think me and you get out and run and just hope that nobody ever finds out and just love one another and be friends."
The filing also states Brooks upset Roe by telling Yearwood the stylist had seen his penis and another recording allegedly captured him trying to minimize the situation by saying: "I said you saw my stuff... that was it."
Brooks has publicly characterized her claims as a shakedown, saying: "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Meanwhile, Yearwood, 60, has publicly stood by her man – but sources said the rumored recordings have totally blindsided the beauty.