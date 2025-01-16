Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Leonardo Dicaprio

Dad Bod Pin-Up Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sick of Looking Flabby' After Hitting 50 — And is Now in Better Shape Than Ever For Young Girlfriend

leonardo dicaprio sick of looking flabby
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio is said have gotten serious about his fitness after hitting 50.

Jan. 16 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera having a beachy keen vacation with half-his-age galpal Vittoria Ceretti in the sun and sand of star-studded celebrity destination St. Bart's over the holidays – looking trimmer and thinner than he has in years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The formerly roly-poly 50-year-old's once-bloated belly has been deeply deflated, but he still looks more like the 26-year-old bikini beauty's camp counselor than companion as they splashed in the turquoise surf under the Caribbean sun.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio sick of looking flabby

DiCaprio's slimmed-down look still gives off dad bod vibes next to 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.

Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, the aging love 'em and leave 'em lothario usually sets a mid-20s expiration date on his cradle-robbing conquests, which have included models Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli.

But sources said the Titanic stud may yet get serious before he goes senile.

Article continues below advertisement
leonardo dicaprio sick of looking flabby
Source: MEGA

From Cannes to St. Bart's, DiCaprio and Ceretti have shown their romance is hotter than ever when they're on holiday.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
cheryl makes new years resolution simply not to fall apart after liam paynes grim drugs death and stalker nightmare pp

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Makes New Year's Resolution 'Not to Fall Apart' After Liam Payne's Grim Drugs Death and Her Stalker Nightmare

Embedded Image

Sofia Vergara, 52, Sparks Rumors She's Dating F1 Lothario Lewis Hamilton, 40, After Pair Were Spotted on Ultra-Flirty Dinner Date in New York

The seeds of DiCaprio and Ceretti's romance were planted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his most recent hit, Killers of the Flower Moon, and sources said the relationship has bloomed in a big way ever since.

In late November, rumors spread like wildfire over whether DiCaprio had popped the question to Ceretti, who was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.