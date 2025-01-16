Dad Bod Pin-Up Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sick of Looking Flabby' After Hitting 50 — And is Now in Better Shape Than Ever For Young Girlfriend
Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera having a beachy keen vacation with half-his-age galpal Vittoria Ceretti in the sun and sand of star-studded celebrity destination St. Bart's over the holidays – looking trimmer and thinner than he has in years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The formerly roly-poly 50-year-old's once-bloated belly has been deeply deflated, but he still looks more like the 26-year-old bikini beauty's camp counselor than companion as they splashed in the turquoise surf under the Caribbean sun.
As we previously reported, the aging love 'em and leave 'em lothario usually sets a mid-20s expiration date on his cradle-robbing conquests, which have included models Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli.
But sources said the Titanic stud may yet get serious before he goes senile.
The seeds of DiCaprio and Ceretti's romance were planted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his most recent hit, Killers of the Flower Moon, and sources said the relationship has bloomed in a big way ever since.
In late November, rumors spread like wildfire over whether DiCaprio had popped the question to Ceretti, who was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.