Pin-Thin Renée Zellweger 'Pushing Herself Too Far' With Potentially Deadly Weight Loss After Once Piling on Pounds to Play Bridget Jones
Rail-thin Renée Zellweger appears to be dropping pounds at an alarming rate, sparking concern among pals for the health of the Bridget Jones beanpole.
As these disturbing images show, the 55-year-old Oscar winner looked shockingly skinny during a recent outing in L.A. with her elderly pooch and her decade-younger boytoy – former Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead.
Physicians who have not treated Renée evaluated the alarming photos obtained by a RadarOnline.com spy and estimated that the 5-foot-4 actress is tipping the scales at a paltry 88 pounds.
Sources said that's a tremendous drop from the 115-pound body she sported in 2016 for her third turn in the hit rom-com franchise.
"She looks skeletal," an insider who knows Renée well said. "She's always been thin, but she's really pushing it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tiny Texan's size has dramatically fluctuated – especially during her stints as weight-challenged Bridget, who was a blubbery mess in the first two flicks.
However, sources said that won't be the case for 2025's installment Mad About the Boy.
"The word is that she doesn't have to gain weight for the fourth movie because the character is not as obsessed with her weight and appearance as in the past," explained an insider. "That's too bad – because she sure seems as if she could use a few extra pounds!"