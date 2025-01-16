Your tip
Pin-Thin Renée Zellweger 'Pushing Herself Too Far' With Potentially Deadly Weight Loss After Once Piling on Pounds to Play Bridget Jones

renee zellweger pushing herself too far
Source: MEGA

Pin-thin Renée Zellweger faces concerns over her extreme weight loss after gaining for 'Bridget Jones'.

Jan. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Rail-thin Renée Zellweger appears to be dropping pounds at an alarming rate, sparking concern among pals for the health of the Bridget Jones beanpole.

As these disturbing images show, the 55-year-old Oscar winner looked shockingly skinny during a recent outing in L.A. with her elderly pooch and her decade-younger boytoy – former Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead.

renee zellwege pushing herself too far
Source: MEGA

Oscar-winner Zelweger's alarming weight loss has sparked concerns among her friends and fans.

Physicians who have not treated Renée evaluated the alarming photos obtained by a RadarOnline.com spy and estimated that the 5-foot-4 actress is tipping the scales at a paltry 88 pounds.

Sources said that's a tremendous drop from the 115-pound body she sported in 2016 for her third turn in the hit rom-com franchise.

renee zellwege pushing herself too far
Source: MEGA

Anstead joined Zellweger on an L.A. outing as concerns grew over her rail-thin frame.

"She looks skeletal," an insider who knows Renée well said. "She's always been thin, but she's really pushing it."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tiny Texan's size has dramatically fluctuated – especially during her stints as weight-challenged Bridget, who was a blubbery mess in the first two flicks.

renee zellwege pushing herself too far
Source: MEGA

The ‘Bridget Jones' star's fluctuating weight has raised eyebrows ahead of her next film role.

However, sources said that won't be the case for 2025's installment Mad About the Boy.

"The word is that she doesn't have to gain weight for the fourth movie because the character is not as obsessed with her weight and appearance as in the past," explained an insider. "That's too bad – because she sure seems as if she could use a few extra pounds!"

