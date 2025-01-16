EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Determined to Teach Kids Survivalism' in Wake of Killer L.A. Wildfires — 'She Wants to Make Them Completely Self-Sufficient'
Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie is set to turn her kids into real-life action heroes in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The Hollywood star has told pals she wants to make her brood of six kids "completely self-sufficient" in case they are met with an even more devastating doomsday scenario, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jolie is researching where she can sign them up for survivalist and martial arts classes so they'll be able to not only fend for themselves but also protect themselves.
A showbiz source told us: "She's also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself.
"She has trained in martial arts for action roles in movies like Tomb Raider and wants her kids to become experts as well.
"The wildfires were a wakeup call that cash won't protect her family in an 'end of days' scenario. She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy."
The news comes as she was seen out shopping with her son Knox, stocking up on supplies following a break in the fires.
They were spotted grabbing essentials near their Los Feliz home.
In a video, the two can be seen loading up a black Mercedes Benz car with bottled water and groceries, as the actor mentioned she was hosting people at her house.
When asked if she planned to donate toward the fire relief effort she added: "Yeah, I will, right now I’m taking care of the people close to me and having them at my house."
Jolie, 49, shares Knox, 16, along with five other children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, who's Knox's twin, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61.
The star is also lining up a new life in the French capital Paris when she finally finishes her last legal battle with Pitt.
The Hollywood A-lister will leave the "toxicity" of Los Angeles for Europe and has plans for a bolthole in Cambodia.
The warring couple are now divorced after eight years of acrimony but the Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery.
And once that last bitter fight is over, Jolie will quit the States.
She has many friends in Paris, and Cambodia has played an important role in the celebrity’s life.
Jolie first went there in 2000 to play the main character in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
The movie was a global success and is considered the first international film that brought Angkor Wat temple to a Western audience on big screens. She then adopted a young Cambodian, named Maddox, in 2002.
"It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere," she said.
"When I first came to Cambodia, it changed me. It changed my perspective. I realized there was so much about history that I had not been taught in school, and so much about life that I needed to understand, and I was very humbled by it."