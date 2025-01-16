Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Determined to Teach Kids Survivalism' in Wake of Killer L.A. Wildfires — 'She Wants to Make Them Completely Self-Sufficient'

angelina jolie teach kids resilience
Source: MEGA

Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie is to turn her kids into real-life action heroes in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Jan. 16 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie is set to turn her kids into real-life action heroes in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Hollywood star has told pals she wants to make her brood of six kids "completely self-sufficient" in case they are met with an even more devastating doomsday scenario, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie is researching where she can sign them up for survivalist and martial arts classes so they'll be able to not only fend for themselves but also protect themselves.

A showbiz source told us: "She's also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself.

Article continues below advertisement
shiloh jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie with five of her children.

Article continues below advertisement

"She has trained in martial arts for action roles in movies like Tomb Raider and wants her kids to become experts as well.

"The wildfires were a wakeup call that cash won't protect her family in an 'end of days' scenario. She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy."

The news comes as she was seen out shopping with her son Knox, stocking up on supplies following a break in the fires.

They were spotted grabbing essentials near their Los Feliz home.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie determined to teach kids survivalism
Source: MEGA

Pitt's ex is researching martial arts and wilderness survival classes for her six kids' self-sufficiency.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video, the two can be seen loading up a black Mercedes Benz car with bottled water and groceries, as the actor mentioned she was hosting people at her house.

When asked if she planned to donate toward the fire relief effort she added: "Yeah, I will, right now I’m taking care of the people close to me and having them at my house."

Jolie, 49, shares Knox, 16, along with five other children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, who's Knox's twin, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61.

The star is also lining up a new life in the French capital Paris when she finally finishes her last legal battle with Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie determined to teach kids survivalism
Source: MEGA

The 'Tomb Raider' star plans to leave L.A.'s chaos for Paris and Cambodia after her final legal battle with Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood A-lister will leave the "toxicity" of Los Angeles for Europe and has plans for a bolthole in Cambodia.

The warring couple are now divorced after eight years of acrimony but the Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery.

And once that last bitter fight is over, Jolie will quit the States.

She has many friends in Paris, and Cambodia has played an important role in the celebrity’s life.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
clive davis slammed for hosting pre grammy gala

EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis Slammed for Hosting Lavish Pre-Grammy Gala Amid Killer L.A. Wildfires

cheryl makes new years resolution simply not to fall apart after liam paynes grim drugs death and stalker nightmare pp

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Makes New Year's Resolution 'Not to Fall Apart' After Liam Payne's Grim Drugs Death and Her Stalker Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie determined to teach kids survivalism
Source: MEGA

Maddox's adoption and filming Tomb Raider in Cambodia profoundly shaped Jolie's outlook on motherhood and life.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jolie first went there in 2000 to play the main character in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

The movie was a global success and is considered the first international film that brought Angkor Wat temple to a Western audience on big screens. She then adopted a young Cambodian, named Maddox, in 2002.

"It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere," she said.

"When I first came to Cambodia, it changed me. It changed my perspective. I realized there was so much about history that I had not been taught in school, and so much about life that I needed to understand, and I was very humbled by it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.