EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Determined to Teach Kids Survivalism' in Wake of Killer L.A. Wildfires — 'She Wants to Make Them Completely Self-Sufficient'

Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie is set to turn her kids into real-life action heroes in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Hollywood star has told pals she wants to make her brood of six kids "completely self-sufficient" in case they are met with an even more devastating doomsday scenario, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie is researching where she can sign them up for survivalist and martial arts classes so they'll be able to not only fend for themselves but also protect themselves.

A showbiz source told us: "She's also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself.