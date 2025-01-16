EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis Slammed for Hosting Lavish Pre-Grammy Gala Amid Killer L.A. Wildfires
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with devastating wildfires, music legend Clive Davis is being blasted for pushing forward with his glitzy annual pre-Grammy gala – with critics branding the move "tone-deaf and self-indulgent".
While major players like Sony, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and BMG have scrapped their Grammy-week celebrations in solidarity with displaced residents and first responders, Davis is forging ahead – but drawing sharp criticism for prioritizing his bash over compassion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It feels completely out of touch," a music industry insider said. "Everyone else is stepping back, but Clive's rolling out the red carpet for celebrities while people are losing everything."
Critics argue this isn’t the first time legendary producer Davis has ignored tragedy.
"He didn't cancel the party when Whitney Houston's body was literally upstairs in the same hotel," one veteran industry executive added.
"Why would anyone expect him to show restraint now?"
Davis has remained silent on the growing backlash, but sources close to the Recording Academy are reportedly frustrated by his refusal to adapt.
"This isn’t the time for champagne and caviar," another insider said. "It’s a time for solidarity, not self-congratulation."
Davis has also dodged questions about his long-standing relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs amidst recent allegations.
Critics are now questioning "what Clive knew and when", following a year of troubling headlines about the music mogul.
Ironically, sources close to Davis revealed in 2024 that Combs was "always on the list" for the exclusive gala, despite swirling controversy around his actions.
Meanwhile, stars such as The Weeknd have been praised for axing plans out of respect to the victims of the wildfires.
The artist canceled his highly anticipated Rose Bowl concert and postponed his album release to focus on wildfire relief efforts.
"Now that’s leadership," a fan wrote about him online – adding: "What’s Clive’s excuse?"
The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million to aid music professionals affected by the fires, while this year's Grammy telecast is set to honor first responders.
"He’s an old, selfish man," one industry insider fumed about Davis. "It’s always about what’s best for Clive. He wants the spotlight, no matter the cost."