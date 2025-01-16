EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis Slammed for Hosting Lavish Pre-Grammy Gala Amid Killer L.A. Wildfires

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with devastating wildfires, music legend Clive Davis is being blasted for pushing forward with his glitzy annual pre-Grammy gala – with critics branding the move "tone-deaf and self-indulgent".

While major players like Sony, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and BMG have scrapped their Grammy-week celebrations in solidarity with displaced residents and first responders, Davis is forging ahead – but drawing sharp criticism for prioritizing his bash over compassion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It feels completely out of touch," a music industry insider said. "Everyone else is stepping back, but Clive's rolling out the red carpet for celebrities while people are losing everything."