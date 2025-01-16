EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Makes New Year's Resolution 'Not to Fall Apart' After Liam Payne's Grim Drugs Death and Her Stalker Nightmare

The grieving pop star and former partner of tragic Liam Payne has vowed to stay strong for their young son after enduring the twin heartaches of his death and a crazed stalker.

Tormented Cheryl Cole has told pals she is determined not to "fall apart" in 2025 as she navigates life with their son Bear, seven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"For Cheryl, Liam’s tragic death has been a wake-up call that life is precious and we only get one shot at it, so we need to go after what matters," we are told.