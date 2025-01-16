Sofia Vergara, 52, Sparks Rumors She's Dating F1 Lothario Lewis Hamilton, 40, After Pair Were Spotted on Ultra-Flirty Dinner Date in New York
Sofia Vergara has sparked rumors she’s dating F1 ace Lewis Hamilton.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Modern Family actress, 52, was spotted on a dinner date with the British sportsman in New York City on Tuesday.
Onlookers said the pair looked smitten as they enjoyed a meal together with Vergara particularly enamored with the 40-year-old racing driver, so much so she "barely touched her food".
The duo were also joined by some pals, with the rumored couple then seen flirting outside the eatery before Vergara headed off.
Vergara, who judges on America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, split from her husband of seven years in 2023.
Enjoying the single life lately, the Colombian-born actress dated wealthy orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman last year but was then spotted on her own at the Golden Globes.
Vergara revealed at the ceremony that she was manifesting health, money, and a lover in 2025.
She split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello back in 2023, with the pair releasing a statement.
The high-profile couple confirmed their separation after seven years of marriage, with them revealing at the time: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara and Manganiello, who is known for starring in Magic Mike, got married in a Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015. Their nuptials came after less than one year of dating
Shortly after their divorce came to light, reports swirled that their marriage was "impacted by Manganiello's sobriety" and the fact Vergara was and is not actively sober.
A source said: "Of course, the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage."
RadarOnline.com revealed in November Vergara has earned a reputation for being impossible to date following her split from Saliman last year.
An insider told us: "She's shrugging it off and putting herself back out there because she doesn't like to be single for long, but there's a growing sense that she might need to adjust some of her expectations if she wants to find a truly lasting relationship".
Meanwhile, Hamilton dated Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, from 2007 to 2015.
The couple's relationship was very tumultuous and incredibly high profile.
He was then linked to model Gigi Hadid after they were seen together at the amfAR gala and at his Formula 1 World Championship in France in 2015.
After Hadid, Lewis was rumored to be dating Columbian superstar Shakira after they were spotted together at the Cipriani restaurant following her attendance at a race.
Hamilton was then linked to Nicki Minaj after they attended New York Fashion Week together in 2018.
And most recently, Hamilton dated Brazilian model Juliana Nalu before their split last year.