Lost Boy Entertainment LLC Chalks Up Partnership With Sony Music Group’s Awal

The changing landscape of the business world today means it is vital now more than ever for companies to be able to stay up to date on emerging trends. This couldn’t be more true in the music industry after the COVID-19 virus changed the structure of the entertainment industry forever. As shows were canceled and tours were shut down music lovers were forced to consume music from the comfort of their homes. This dynamic change meant musicians around the globe had to adjust and compete to keep their fans' attention utilizing the internet only. Views were now more important than ever as artists had to think outside of the box to create motion in their careers, especially with high competition.

The leading music distribution platform currently releases over 60,000 new tracks a day which speaks volume into the saturation that artists today face while trying to get their unique sound heard. This means creativity, uniqueness, and marketing play an all too important role in any artist's success today. While some artists take on the business side of things on their own, many rely on their management and marketing teams to help fuel captivating marketing campaigns. While some talent work independently with a marketing firm of their preference, the label side of the business often offers a list of trusted vendors for artists to choose from.

An interesting new insert on Sony Music Group/Awal’s trusted vendor list is Lost Boy Entertainment LLC a dorm room startup that has evolved into a multi million dollar marketing agency. Since its inception in 2019, Lost Boy Entertainment LLC has evolved into an industry leader consistently complimented by major publications across the web. The company prides itself on creating unique and captivating marketing campaigns for its clients, boasting an impressive list of clientele that includes the likes of Fortune 500 companies and some of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars. Cofounders Christian Anderson and Bryce Vander Sanden piloted the LLC from their dorm room beginnings while studying at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

The company’s mission is: “Envisioning a world where the power of unconventional PR fuels movements, amplifies important messages, and drives transformative change,”. Founder Christian Anderson stands by this message. “I found my own passion for marketing through being a musician myself. I didn’t trust anybody else to touch my work and didn’t feel understood or correctly valued by anyone who said they wanted to help me,” stated Anderson. Under the stage name and online alias “Trust’N”, Anderson built himself a personal brand known by many across the entertainment and media space branding himself as “The Lost Boy” using a cartoon Peter Pan like character as a profile picture. He later turned his personal brand into a multi million dollar, industry leading agency with Vander Sanden’s help.

The company stands as a dream come true for its founders. “When I was a kid I used to watch the Disney movie Peter Pan over and over again. He was like my childhood hero because he would just run around with his friends and do whatever he wanted all day and they seemed to have too much fun. So to have something I created from scratch become the movement that it is today. It’s really a dream come true that I get to live out everyday,” explained Anderson. Lost Boy Entertainment LLC currently has offices in multiple states across the United States including Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, and California. Beyond just the marketing side of things, the Lost Boy empire includes a clothing brand with sought after limited releases called Lost Boy Clothing, a record label, and more. “We’re always looking for new business opportunities and ventures and though our bread and butter is marketing and PR we have so many more ideas we want to work on,” explained Vander Sanden.

Anderson often showcases the company’s iconic Lost Boy cartoon character on clothing and jewelry items across his social Instagram page @trustn, his most recent being a story he posted about a new diamond pendant.

The company’s most recent success has been formulating a partnership with music industry giant Sony Music Group. The Lost Boys will be tasked with working closely beside Sony’s distribution arm Awal, specifically in their new urban music department. The agency will be given the opportunity to work beside Sony Awal’s artists to grow the division from the ground up, announcing the moment via the company’s Instagram page.

“We are very excited for this opportunity. I think this new partnership speaks volume to the type of work we’ve been able to do within this industry. We are excited to prove ourselves in this new chapter,” said Anderson via a social media post made to Lost Boy Entertainment LLC’s Instagram page earlier this year.