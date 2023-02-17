Jen Aniston Warned To Stop Playing Hardball In Hollywood As Rom-Com Queen Cameron Diaz Slithers Back Into Spotlight

Jen Aniston is playing hardball with folks looking to hire her for movie and TV projects — with sources saying she's been warned to get off her high horse or risk being put out to pasture, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Right now, Aniston, 53, is at the peak of her popularity and is cashing in with a $10 million paycheck for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2, while banking $1.25 million an episode for Season 3 of Apple's The Morning Show .

But time's not on her side and the money-hungry actress "constantly complains about not getting offered these prestigious Oscar-type roles," dished an insider. "She needs a reality check."

The source insisted Jen can't command the same wages for feature films as she does for streaming services, which want her sitcom cachet, and needs to make a market adjustment.