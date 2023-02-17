Jen Aniston Warned To Stop Playing Hardball In Hollywood As Rom-Com Queen Cameron Diaz Slithers Back Into Spotlight
Jen Aniston is playing hardball with folks looking to hire her for movie and TV projects — with sources saying she's been warned to get off her high horse or risk being put out to pasture, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Right now, Aniston, 53, is at the peak of her popularity and is cashing in with a $10 million paycheck for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2, while banking $1.25 million an episode for Season 3 of Apple's The Morning Show.
But time's not on her side and the money-hungry actress "constantly complains about not getting offered these prestigious Oscar-type roles," dished an insider. "She needs a reality check."
The source insisted Jen can't command the same wages for feature films as she does for streaming services, which want her sitcom cachet, and needs to make a market adjustment.
However, since her early days on the iconic TV series Friends, the actress has equated paycheck size with respect inside the industry, spilled the source.
While money always talks in Hollywood, "Jen acts like she wants a huge reward without any risk. You can't have it both ways unless you make concessions," huffed the insider.
RadarOnline.com already revealed that Aniston — whose estimated worth sits at $300 million — and her Morning Show sidekick Reese Witherspoon are "bent out of shape" over rom-com queen Cameron Diaz unretiring from acting.
Sources spilled last month that Jen and Reese aren't welcoming the competition as the There's Something About Mary babe, 50, makes her acting return after an eight-year hiatus, starring opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in Back to Action.
"Cameron's got the movie world at her feet," an insider said.
Producers are itching to offer her big bucks — which could take away from Jen's pocketbook — and huge stars are clamoring to be Cameron's leading man.
That, of course, means competition for the likes of rom-com standouts like Aniston, Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Julia Roberts, 55.
"Jen and Reese stand out above and beyond the rest, and they're bent out of shape by Cameron's un-retirement," dished the source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Aniston's rep for comment.