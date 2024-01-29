‘Licorice Pizza’ Star Skyler Gisondo's Hairstylist Denies Injuring Actor With On-Set Massage, Fighting Lawsuit
The hairstylist being sued by Skylar Gisondo over an on-set massage that left him severely injured denied all allegations of wrongdoing in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, hairstylist Lori Guidroz asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss all claims brought by the star.
Last year, the actor sued Guidroz over an incident that happened on the set of P.T. Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.
Gisondo claimed Guidroz oversaw handling his hair and makeup. Guidroz has worked with everyone from Ben Stiller, David Bowie, Orlando Bloom, and countless others.
On set, Gisondo claimed Guidroz took it upon herself to give him a massage that ended with him being injured in his neck.
The actor said the hairstylist was not licensed to perform a massage. He said the incident caused him to seek medical attention.
In his lawsuit, Gisondo claimed he suffered lost wages due to him not being able to work for a period. The lawsuit demanded unspecified compensatory damages.
In her newly filed response, it read, “Defendants further deny that Plaintiff has been injured or damaged in any manner or amount or are entitled to any relief of any kind.”
In addition, the response argued, “Plaintiff and/or its alleged insured, with full knowledge of all risks attendant thereto, voluntarily and knowingly assumed all risks attendant upon said conduct and all purported damages alleged to be related thereto and proximately and substantially caused thereby.”
“As and for a separate, distinct affirmative defense to the Complaint, the answering Defendant is informed and believes and based thereon alleges that at the time and place of the incident alleged in the Plaintiff’s Complaint, Plaintiff and its alleged insured knew of the dangers and risks incident to its respective undertakings, but despite such knowledge they freely and voluntarily assumed and exposed themselves to all risks of harm and the consequential injuries and damages, if any, therefrom,” the response stated.
The hairstylist said the lawsuit was brought in bad faith and Gisondo should not be awarded a dime. Further, she asked that her legal fees be covered by the actor.
For his part, Gisondo recently signed on to star as Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.