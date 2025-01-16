Jimmy Kimmel Lays Waste to Crazy Conspiracy Theory L.A. Wildfires Were Set to Cover Up Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal
As firefighters continue to struggle to get ahold of several devastating wildfires spread throughout Southern California, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has slammed crazy conspiracy theories about how they started.
The comedian singled out one theory in particular that claimed the blazes were all set to burn down evidence against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper remains in a New York federal prison on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. But that hasn't stopped some wackos from speculating he is the cause of the out-of-control fires.
On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said a rumor on TikTok is that Combs is responsible for the mass evacuations and lost homes.
Kimmel seemed aghast as he told his audience: “There’s a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by 'elites' who intend to destroy Diddy’s pedophile escape tunnels because they’re evidence.
"This is something real people believe."
To drive home how ridiculous the theory is, Kimmel showed a graphic of the location of Diddy's house in relation to the locations of all the fires.
Combs' home is nowhere near the blazes, something Kimmel pointed out as a failure of any would-be arsonists
He joked: "Never mind the fact that if you look at a map, you will see these bonehead 'elites' managed to burn everything but Diddy’s house. I don’t know if they’re closing in on him or what the plan is."
The host then slammed the widespread misinformation online.
"Thank God fire isn’t fueled by stupid or this country will be one giant Olympic torch right now."
Kimmel has been especially vocal during the fire fight as his show is taped in Los Angeles, right in the shadow of the flames.
Earlier this week, he put Donald Trump on blast, calling the president-elect "disgusting" for his response to the devastating wildfires.
The incoming president blasted the state's leaders including governor Gavin Newsom, in a series of told-you-so tweets.
In one of his many reactions to the fires, Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place... they just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?"
On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host was quick to respond and said: "I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things – our alleged future President – and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour.
"The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters – who apparently aren’t white enough – to be out there, risking their lives on our behalf is… it’s disgusting. But it’s not surprising."
The 57-year-old continued: "It’s been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us, multiple people, families, friends, colleagues, neighbors, whose house is burned down, and the truth is we don’t even know if it’s over.”
Kimmel also praised the emergency workers: “... We see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots, helping others who lost theirs.”