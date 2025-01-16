Jimmy Kimmel Lays Waste to Crazy Conspiracy Theory L.A. Wildfires Were Set to Cover Up Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal

The rapper remains in a New York federal prison on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. But that hasn't stopped some wackos from speculating he is the cause of the out-of-control fires.

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said a rumor on TikTok is that Combs is responsible for the mass evacuations and lost homes.

Kimmel seemed aghast as he told his audience: “There’s a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by 'elites' who intend to destroy Diddy’s pedophile escape tunnels because they’re evidence.

"This is something real people believe."