Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400Million — 'It Ends With Us' Director Claims Couple Sought to 'Destroy Him with False Allegations of Sexual Harassment'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest bombshell in the ongoing legal drama between the two co-stars after Lively accused the actor of "sexual harassment."

Justin Baldoni has sued It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

"When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."

The actor's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement: "This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team's duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team, and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.'

"It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth.

"Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too.

"Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie."