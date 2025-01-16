Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Blasts Celebs Plugging New Projects Amid Heartbreaking L.A. Wildfires: 'Nobody Gives a Flying F---!'
Tommy Lee is ripping into fellow celebrities for shilling their projects as Los Angeles continues to go up in flames.
The Mötley Crüe drummer, 62, raged about feeling "sick" over "tone-deaf" musicians promoting their new music and tour dates while countless residents are reeling from the devastating wildfires this past week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On January 7, deadly brush fires tore through Southern California, fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions. The Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres, while the Palisades Fire has scorched nearly 24,000 acres.
At least 25 people have died in the L.A. area, but officials caution the full extent of the death toll is still unclear as the fires rage on.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the rocker voiced his frustration with A-listers attempting to still boost their careers in wake of the current tragedy.
He wrote: "Makes me f--king sick to see most people just [carrying] on posting on lame a-- social media!
"Guys right now nobody gives a flying f--k when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!"
Lee continued: "I get that some comic relief is always need [sic] but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."
It’s unclear exactly what set off Lee's rant, but Bad Bunny has continued to promote his new album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, while Spencer Pratt has also been encouraging fans to stream his wife Heidi Montag's music to help them generate income after losing their home to last week’s fire.
On Wednesday, Kelly Osbourne joined Lee in expressing her views on how celebrities have responded to the wildfire devastation.
In a now-deleted Instagram video, which was later shared on TikTok, she accused some stars of "using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op."
She continued: "I don’t believe you help because you get attention for helping.
"I believe you just help because you want to. I’m so confused. I think it’s so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home."
While some Hollywood stars seem indifferent to the fires' destruction, others are stepping up and doing what they can to help.
On Thursday, RadarOnline.com revealed celebrity couple John Stamos and Caitlin McHough were contributing in recovering efforts to restore McHough's hometown of Altadena.
The actress said: "I'm going to work very hard to keep these people in this town, keep the charm of this town. I grew up in the most diverse, beautiful city and I want it to stay that way."
Stamos added: "So many people lost their small business and their home at the same time. So many kids lost their school and their home, so I wanna rebuilt this town to be as resilient and as beautiful as the people who live here."
Since wildfires began ravaging through L.A. neighborhoods last week, two major studios – Warner Bros. and Sony – have donated millions to relief efforts, with Warner Bros. pledging $15million and Sony $5million.
Amazon, along with stars like Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis, have also pitched in.
Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton, lost their homes – with Hilton launching an emergency fund that started with a $100,000 donation and a pledge to match further contributions up to $100,000.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been lending a hand, opening the doors to their $29million mansion to support loved ones impacted by the wildfires.