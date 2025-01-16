Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Blasts Celebs Plugging New Projects Amid Heartbreaking L.A. Wildfires: 'Nobody Gives a Flying F---!'

Tommy Lee is ripping into fellow celebrities for shilling their projects as Los Angeles continues to go up in flames. The Mötley Crüe drummer, 62, raged about feeling "sick" over "tone-deaf" musicians promoting their new music and tour dates while countless residents are reeling from the devastating wildfires this past week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lee said he was 'sick' that so many celebrities were continuing to post on 'lame a-- social media'.

Article continues below advertisement

On January 7, deadly brush fires tore through Southern California, fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions. The Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres, while the Palisades Fire has scorched nearly 24,000 acres. At least 25 people have died in the L.A. area, but officials caution the full extent of the death toll is still unclear as the fires rage on.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Deadly brush fires have beein tearing through Southern California, fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the rocker voiced his frustration with A-listers attempting to still boost their careers in wake of the current tragedy. He wrote: "Makes me f--king sick to see most people just [carrying] on posting on lame a-- social media!

Article continues below advertisement

"Guys right now nobody gives a flying f--k when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!" Lee continued: "I get that some comic relief is always need [sic] but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The drummer encouraged fellow celebrities to stop posting online and help in any way possible.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear exactly what set off Lee's rant, but Bad Bunny has continued to promote his new album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, while Spencer Pratt has also been encouraging fans to stream his wife Heidi Montag's music to help them generate income after losing their home to last week’s fire. On Wednesday, Kelly Osbourne joined Lee in expressing her views on how celebrities have responded to the wildfire devastation.

Article continues below advertisement

In a now-deleted Instagram video, which was later shared on TikTok, she accused some stars of "using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op." She continued: "I don’t believe you help because you get attention for helping. "I believe you just help because you want to. I’m so confused. I think it’s so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

While some Hollywood stars seem indifferent to the fires' destruction, others are stepping up and doing what they can to help. On Thursday, RadarOnline.com revealed celebrity couple John Stamos and Caitlin McHough were contributing in recovering efforts to restore McHough's hometown of Altadena. The actress said: "I'm going to work very hard to keep these people in this town, keep the charm of this town. I grew up in the most diverse, beautiful city and I want it to stay that way."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Stamos added: "So many people lost their small business and their home at the same time. So many kids lost their school and their home, so I wanna rebuilt this town to be as resilient and as beautiful as the people who live here." Since wildfires began ravaging through L.A. neighborhoods last week, two major studios – Warner Bros. and Sony – have donated millions to relief efforts, with Warner Bros. pledging $15million and Sony $5million.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Los Angeles wildfires have taken 25 lives since their initial outbreak last Tuesday.