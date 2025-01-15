Sally Field's $2.3M Mansion Survives Devastating California Wildfires Despite Frail Actress' Neighborhood Being 'Decimated' by Flames
Sally Field can breathe a sigh of relief knowing her mansion didn't burn down due to the ongoing California wildfires.
The 78-year-old's home was seemingly left untouched despite some of her fellow Hollywood stars' properties suffering a different fate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress' Pacific Palisades home, which she purchased for $2.3million in 2012, remained standing in new photos, despite her neighborhood being confronted by flames.
In the pics, Field's property appears unbothered following days of fire and chaos. On Monday, the Mrs. Doubtfire star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the devastation.
Alongside a photo of the movie star's view from her house, with smoke in the distance, Field's wrote: "This is the progression of what I saw over the last week from when I could see the beginning of the fire from my backyard.
"I got out with my dog and the clothes on my back when the flames started coming over the ridge. I haven’t seen what remains of my home, though I think it might have survived thanks to three heroes in my neighborhood, Fred, Mike and Randy."
Field continued: "I have not enough words. For any of it. I know my neighborhood has been decimated. My heart is with everyone affected by these fires and my enduring gratitude to the heroes, the men and women on the front lines fighting the fires..."
The numerous fires have claimed the lives of 25 people and have destroyed more than 12,000 structures. The Palisades fire is one of two – alongside the Eaton fire – that continues to burn out of control according to officials.
More than 200,000 residents have also been subject to evacuation orders, while thousands are still trapped in shelters and unable to return home.
Just months earlier, Field was snapped outside her home while tossing out Kamala Harris posters following the politician's loss to Donald Trump.
At the time, the Forrest Gump actress was seen with no makeup on and dressed in a casual tee and grey sweatpants. Field's grey locks were on display and tied back into braids as she walked her Democratic campaign signs to the trash bins, looking upset.
Just weeks prior, Field opened up about undergoing an anesthetic-free abortion at just 17 years of age, while endorsing Harris.
"... We had a family doctor who was a friend of the family, and he drove me, his wife and my mother in their brand-new Cadillac to Tijuana," she said on Instagram.
Field continued: "(The family doctor) gave me an envelope with cash, and I was to walk into that building and give them the cash and then come right back to him."
The star noted she was given "no anesthetic" before the "beyond hideous and life-altering" procedure, and then revealed "the situation turned darker" as she realized "the technician was actually molesting" her.
"I had to figure out, how can I make my arms move to push him away?" she added. "So it was just this absolute pit of shame. … When it was finished, they said, 'Go, go, go, go, go!' like the building was on fire."
"These are the things that women are going through now..." Field later added.