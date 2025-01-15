Furious Exchange between Jake Tapper and Navy Veteran's Lawyer During Deposition Shown to Jurors in Blockbuster CNN Defamation Trial: 'You Can Think Whatever You Want'

During Tapper's deposition, the plaintiff’s attorney asked: "I'm just talking here about whether or not a news organization that tells willful lies is a cancer on society? Can you answer that question?"

Tapper replied: "I mean, you can think whatever you want."

After Young’s attorney interrupted him, Tapper fired: "I made a statement about the months — the non-hypothetical monthslong campaign against Dominion Voting, against Smartmatic, against all the people that participated in the process in 2020. It was [a] monthslong campaign that was undermining democracy. For the benefit of one particular political leader. And that comment I made?

"I made. And I stand by it. But I don’t have answers to extend the metaphor to every single person, organization, and situation in journalism. So, I just don’t even know what you want me to say here."