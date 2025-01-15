Her new book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which is now available, breaks down the 59-year-old's thoughts and feelings on aging gracefully.

Among her new revelations are tales from her past relationships, including the backhanded compliment tennis legend Andre Agassi paid her during their brief marriage.

Shields married Agassi in 1997 after several years of dating. In her book, she wrote that during an especially vulnerable time, she asked if he'd still love her when she was "big and fat." Agassi's response was, "I love you too much to let you get big and fat!"

The Suddenly Susan star admitted she was suddenly shocked by his reply. The two were divorced in 1999, and as she put in her autobiography: "We all know how that relationship turned out, so let’s move on."