Brooke Shields Set to Drop Showbiz Bombshells With Release of New Memoir — After Already Telling All About Sex Life and Tom Cruise
Brooke Shields has more to say.
The model and actress is lowering her personal shields in her new memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after already getting candid about past relationships, sex drives, and an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation.
Her new book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which is now available, breaks down the 59-year-old's thoughts and feelings on aging gracefully.
Among her new revelations are tales from her past relationships, including the backhanded compliment tennis legend Andre Agassi paid her during their brief marriage.
Shields married Agassi in 1997 after several years of dating. In her book, she wrote that during an especially vulnerable time, she asked if he'd still love her when she was "big and fat." Agassi's response was, "I love you too much to let you get big and fat!"
The Suddenly Susan star admitted she was suddenly shocked by his reply. The two were divorced in 1999, and as she put in her autobiography: "We all know how that relationship turned out, so let’s move on."
The Blue Lagoon star also reflected on a bitter battle she had with Tom Cruise.
In an infamous June 2005 appearance on the Today show, the Top Gun star publicly shamed her for taking medication to address her postpartum depression.
Shields wrote she felt "Gobsmacked" by the comments and felt the need to speak out.
She added: "Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet. I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behavior would speak for itself.
"A decade earlier — I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I’d never stand a chance in that fight."
Eventually, the Mission: Impossible star did say he was sorry.
She said: "It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it."
Elsewhere, Shields opened about her sex life as she enters her later years. The model confessed that sex for her isn't the same satisfaction after menopause thanks to a lowered sex drive and vaginal dryness.
She said: "On a personal level, I'm in a place where sex can be painful. For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax.
"My doctor told me I should start taking testosterone — sure you might get a few more whiskers, but that's what tweezers are for — but I haven't gotten there yet."
Sexual relations are also hard for Shields since her unwanted and unauthorized vaginal rejuvenation.
As RadarOnline.com reported, while Shields was undergoing a surgery to reduce the size of her labia, the surgeon decided to take matters, and other things, into his own hands.
She explained: "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus." A vaginal rejuvenation. "It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind."
While the surgeon was "proud" of the additional procedure, Shields and her gynecologist were not.
The actress said: "Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there."