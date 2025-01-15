'I Hate Politics!': Ivanka Trump Refuses to Return to White House Despite Dad Donald Being Just Days Away from Inauguration for 'World's Loneliest Position'

While the mom-of-three, who currently resides in Florida, doesn't care much for politics these days, she still plans on "showing up" for her father.

"I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game,” she said during the podcast chat.

She continued: "To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter.”