'I Hate Politics!': Ivanka Trump Refuses to Return to White House Despite Dad Donald Being Just Days Away from Inauguration for 'World's Loneliest Position'
Ivanka Trump wants nothing to do with returning to the White House despite her dad, Donald, just days away from moving back in for his second term as president.
The 43-year-old opened up in rare comments after mainly keeping herself out of her father's campaign circle on his way back to the world's most powerful position, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ivanka sat down with Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show podcast on Tuesday and admitted she's done with the White House: “I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable.
"There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."
She continued: “To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it’s a very dark, negative business. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it — the fight. That was never me.”
While the mom-of-three, who currently resides in Florida, doesn't care much for politics these days, she still plans on "showing up" for her father.
"I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game,” she said during the podcast chat.
She continued: "To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter.”
“It’s the world’s loneliest position – the enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you,” Ivanka added.
Ivanka also made clear her hatred of politics isn't the only thing keeping her away from returning to the White House.
She said: “The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom. It’s hard. I mean, I did the best I could – and I think I was there for all the really critical moments – but you don’t want to miss the small ones either.”
"Every time I had to miss something, I’m like, ‘I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" Ivanka added.
Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, previously spoke on his wife's desire to focus more on family and less on politics, and said she "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent."
Donald is set to be inaugurated on January 20th at the U.S. Capitol. Carrie Underwood is already scheduled to perform America the Beautiful, while former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be appearing.