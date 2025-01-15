Madonna, 66, Refuses to 'Act Her Age' By Posting Steamy Set of Bedroom Snaps in VERY Tiny Dress and Leather Boots

Madonna seems to be Hung Up on turning back the clock. RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop icon shared a set of steamy bedroom snaps to Instagram on Tuesday, holding nothing back while posing suggestively in a revealing outfit – which some did not exactly find "age appropriate."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Most fans gushed over the singer's youthful glow in the suggestive bedroom photos.

Article continues below advertisement

The Vogue hitmaker captioned the post: "So Good to be Home again……." Madonna, who has been reeling over the recent loss of her brother and stepmother, was photographed while shifting around a bed covered in random objects – including books and plush kids toys.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM/ Some critics said Madonna was not acting 'age appropriate' as she posed in a tiny lacy outfit and boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna appeared to be wearing a lacy dress, which featured a long-sleeve top and plunging neckline that allowed her to show off ample cleavage while laying down. The bottom of the garment also included a lace trim and fell just below her backside, allowing her to show off her slim legs. The edgy look was completed with knee-high, platform black boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna posed seductively on the luxury mattress, showing off different parts of her body in each shot. While she pursed her lips for most of the shots, she was also seen covering her face in some and opening her mouth in others.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans gushed over Madonna's youthful glow in the comments, with one writing: "Too beautiful for your age." A second said: "One thing about Madonna is she doesn’t age at all and always look good."

Article continues below advertisement

However, others felt as if the 66-year-old was "refusing" to act her age. Someone wrote: "An elderly person in the age that does not accept her age... so sad..." Another accused the singer of using "2626728 filters."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer recently revealed she returned from a trip to Japan with her much younger boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna's latest post comes after she recently returned from Japan, writing in a post last week: "Thank you, Japan for The most Magical and Inspiring experience with the ones I love! A beautiful way to start the New Year!" The video showed her alongside new boyfriend, 28-year-old soccer stud Akeem Morris.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna went public with their romance on July 4, 2024, but the Jamaican-born hunk was featured in her Paper Magazine cover shoot back in August 2022. A source dished: "She's had her eye on him for a while. It's been a slow burn!"

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM/ Madonna began dating 28-year-old 'ladies man' Akeem Morris in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Morris' charm could be covering up his reputation as a "ladies' man" – causing Madonna to miss some major red flags. A source said: "Akeem is a lot more of his own man than the other arm candy Madonna's had these last few years, which is both good and bad. "She's always more turned on by men who can stand up to her, but he's got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving 'em."