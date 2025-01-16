John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Declare They Are Determined to Help Rebuild Devastated Altadena Neighborhood After L.A.'s Killer Wildfires

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHough, are ready to rebuild. RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrity couple is contributing in recovering efforts to restore Altadena, McHough's hometown, after the Los Angeles region suffered massive devastation from The Eaton Fire that broke out last week.

McHough and the actor are contributing in recovering efforts to restore Altadena.

Southern California was hit by deadly brush wildfires on January 7, which were triggered by heavy winds and a lack of rain. The Eaton Fire burned over 14,000 acres, while the Palisades Fire scorched nearly 24,000 acres. At least 25 people have died in the L.A. area, though officials have stated that the full death toll is still unknown as the fires rage on.

Stamos gushed over his wife's efforts, saying he's the 'luckiest man in the world'.

McHough said: "I grew up in Altadena, just up the street. This is my hometown; this is the school that I went to; this is the church that I went to up to the age of 18." The actress, 38, also emphasized the importance of supporting and preserving the historically Black community in the neighborhood. She explained: "It's such a beautiful thing to see and know that we are all dedicated to making sure that these people continue to own their homes.

"One of the most heartbreaking things to me is if these people end up selling to developers and they end up not having enough money to ever buy a home in California again." While her and Stamos live elsewhere now, McHough vowed: "I'm going to work very hard to keep these people in this town, keep the charm of this town.

"I grew up in the most diverse, beautiful city and I want it to stay that way." Stamos, who shares six-year-old son Billy with the model, also stressed the importance of restoring the region during such a difficult time.

McHugh emphasized the importance of supporting and preserving the historically Black community in Altadena after the fires.

The Full House star said: "So many people lost their small business and their home at the same time. So many kids lost their school and their home, so I wanna rebuilt this town to be as resilient and as beautiful as the people who live here. "These fires have ruined the illusion of permanence."

Stamos further gushed over his wife of nearly seven years: "I'm the luckiest man in the world. I'm so proud of her." McHough chimed back in, adding: "We're all human. We are all people who would just like to have a roof over our head and clothes on our back."

Since wildfires began ravaging through L.A. neighborhoods last week, two major studios – Warner Bros. and Sony – have donated millions to relief efforts, with Warner Bros. pledging $15million and Sony $5million. Amazon, along with celebrities like Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis, have also made contributions. Several celebrities lost their homes, including Paris Hilton – who initiated an emergency fund, kicking it off with a $100,000 donation and promising to match additional donations up to $100,000.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been helping out over the past week, opening the doors to their $29million mansion to help loved ones affected by the wildfires. In a statement released on their official website on Thursday, the couple said: "If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

The Eaton Fire has burned over 14,000 acres, while the Palisades Fire scorched nearly 24,000 acres.

"And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating." "Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials," they added, noting the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.