Jennifer Garner Cruelly Branded 'Terrible Actress' by Troll Influencer After Revealing on Camera She Had Lost Friend to L.A. Wildfires
Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has been branded a "terrible actress" for a faltering interview she gave to a film crew about the LA wildfires.
The actress, 52, has been volunteering to serve food to victims of the blazes throughout Southern California, after emotionally revealing to MSNBC last week that she had lost a friend in the disaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, a TikToker reposted a snippet of an additional NBC interview with Garner who visited areas that were destroyed and called the star "a terrible actress".
And she accused Alias star Garner of manipulating the media to raise her profile…even if she doesn't have a project to promote.
A part of Garner's NBC interview was shown at the beginning of the clip as she talked about seeing the destruction and briefly mentioned how a friend of hers had passed away.
Then the interviewer followed up on the tragic revelation, the actress said: "It's too awful to talk about...It's just unimaginable..."
The TikToker muted the video to share her own thoughts and told her followers: "I want you to watch this clip and think, is this person acting or is this truthful.
"And I also want you to consider why this person is constantly, constantly in the news. Constantly in paparazzi pictures, constantly with her children in paparazzi pix even though there's nothing she's promoting.
"And those people are always suspicious to me," the TikToker said. "It's like, why are you constantly in front of me? Why is there this narrative that's constantly being presented?"
"I'm supposed to believe that this person is an amazing person," she continued, adding that she "doesn't care" about what people say in the comments.
"Because to me, if you watch this clip or you observe this person and you can't see what I'm talking about, I don't think that you have good discernment."
The media influencer then added: "That woman's a terrible actress first of all. Second of all, there's no reason that if you are a celebrity, you can't just quietly write a check.'
"There's no reason that you need to run and find the nearest camera to somehow make this about yourself."
The TikTok user later shared: "It's so obvious to me that this woman is so fake, and the harder that they're out there pushing a story that like, 'Oh shucks she's just the girl next door', the more suspicious I am."
Social media users jumped to the comment section of the clip, with some agreeing with the TikToker, and others not.
Another shared: "I've never liked Jennifer Garner! Never understood the fascination."
However, others came to Garner's defense.
One wrote: "Leave alone." Another said: "She's just doing her bit to help. Famous people are allowed to care as well. It just doesn't mean they are doing it for the cameras or to grab a bit more fame."
Garner was recently seen working with World Central Kitchen to help feed victims of the catastrophic fires in Altadena, a city that was affected by the Eaton fire.