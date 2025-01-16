Scandal-Plagued Fighter Conor McGregor Accused of Attempting to Rape Woman in VIP Bathroom 'As Security Stopped Pal From Getting Into Stall to Help'
Fallen brawler Conor McGregor has been hit with yet another damaging sex assault lawsuit.
He has been accused of trying to rape a woman in a VIP bathroom as security guards allegedly stopped her friend from entering a stall to help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and alleges the UFC fighter, 36, sexually assaulted a woman at the Kaseya Center in 2023.
McGregor has denied the allegations.
The alleged attack took place after Miami Heat's NBA Finals game against the Denver Nuggets on June 9.
The alleged victim claims Irishman McGregor took her to a VIP men's bathroom before launching his attack.
She claims his security team stopped her friend from entering the bathroom stall where she and McGregor were.
The woman, a 49-year-old Wall Street worker, also claimed martial arts fighter McGregor was intoxicated and "out of control" at the time he allegedly tried to force her to perform a sex act on him "without her consent".
She then claims she was thrown face-first against a wall and put in "an arm lock" as he allegedly attempted to rape her.
The fighter then allegedly threw her "against the wall face first" and spat on her when she tried to leave.
The plaintiff claims she suffered "physical, psychological and emotional damages" as a result.
Barbara Llanes, McGregor's attorney, released a statement after the civil lawsuit was filed.
It read: "After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue.
"Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."
It comes after McGregor insisted last year he will appeal another civil court jury's verdict that he assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel room.
She had accused the Irish mixed martial arts fighter of "brutally raping and battering" her after a Christmas night out in December 2018.
The Irish sports star claimed he had consensual sex with the woman.
On November 22 a jury in the civil case against McGregor decided he did assault her.
He was ordered to pay her $257,000.
McGregor is now being shunned after losing the sex assault civil action and is planning to move to the US.
The UFC star, 36, has suffered a brand backlash in wake of his court defeat, as retailers across Ireland and the UK are refusing to sell his stout and whiskey brands, and his face has been removed from gyms which in the past considered him an icon.
McGregor has vowed to appeal the High Court jury's decision to clear his name.
He owns an apartment in Las Vegas but it is understood he is eyeing a move to Florida.
A source said: "McGregor has been completely rattled by the devastating fallout as a result of losing the civil case.
"He is going to appeal the verdict to clear his name. He is genuinely very upset by it all and the manner in which he feels he has been betrayed.
"But the commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey.
"However the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the U.S. where most of his fans are standing by him. He wants out of Ireland for the moment and to move back to the States."