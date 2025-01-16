Scandal-Plagued Fighter Conor McGregor Accused of Attempting to Rape Woman in VIP Bathroom 'As Security Stopped Pal From Getting Into Stall to Help'

Fallen brawler Conor McGregor has been hit with yet another damaging sex assault lawsuit.

He has been accused of trying to rape a woman in a VIP bathroom as security guards allegedly stopped her friend from entering a stall to help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and alleges the UFC fighter, 36, sexually assaulted a woman at the Kaseya Center in 2023.

McGregor has denied the allegations.

The alleged attack took place after Miami Heat's NBA Finals game against the Denver Nuggets on June 9.