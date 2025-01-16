Joe Biden’s Goodbye 'Oligarchy' Speech Divides U.S. Down Middle — As Reality Reason Revealed Why Michelle Obama is Skipping Trump’s Inauguration
Joe Biden's final speech as President divided US political commentators with one remarking: "One last, tired bid for relevance."
And RadarOnline.com can reveal that Michelle Obama is skipping Donald Trump's inauguration because she refuses to "be fake" about her loyalties.
The former First Lady was noticeably absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral, where Barack was seen laughing and cozying up to the incoming President.
A source revealed: "'She's never been fake and she's never been phony. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up.
"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn't have to unify around Trump. She doesn't have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes."
Biden gave a fiery final farewell to the nation Wednesday evening, tearing into Trump as he touted his policies over the past four years.
And he took a swipe at Trump's backer Elon Musk, stating: "Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom.
Biden, 82, took aim at an ultra-wealthy "tech-industrial complex" which he said could wield unchecked power over Americans.
But Scott Jennings, CNN's Republican voice, delivered a withering take on the address and Biden's presidency as a whole, the end of which he deemed "pretty terrible".
"When I watched this tonight, I remain astonished that he, his family and other people around him thought he could ever run for another term. There's no way he could serve another six months, much less another four years," said.
Over on more reliably conservative Fox, Dana Perino was equally stunned, not just by Biden's content but his own hypocrisy.
"What in the world was he talking about? For example, when he talks about dark money, does he not remember that just last week he gave the medal of freedom award to George Soros? she asked.
She added that much of what Biden said "rings hollow" and read as if "the speechwriters have already left the building" and Biden's team asked ChatGPT to write the speech.
Left-wing Jacobin columnist Branko Marcetic agreed with Perino on Biden's hypocrisy about oligarchy but went even further, shoveling dirt on the president.
"One last, tired bid for relevance, as if the US drift into oligarchy is some novel, profound observation he just made, not something he's ignored his whole meandering term's worth of mumbling about democracy or, indeed, the thing that explains his entire career & presidency," he wrote.
Others had a little more praise for the outgoing president.
Former President Obama's senior speechwriter David Litt said that Biden's oligarchy warning was critical.
It will be seen as one of his "final acts of public service to the country he loved and spent his life fighting for".
Litt said that "MAGA commentators" will "doubtless regard Biden’s words with the class and basic decency for which they’re renowned".
"But the rest of America, including the America that voted for Trump yet worried he would be too extreme if elected, won’t be so glib," he added.
Democratic strategist Joel Payne said that Biden "surprised us" with his performance.
"I think a lot of Democrats will be pleasantly surprised with how Joe Biden showed up tonight," he said.
That's because he did not simply 'do a laundry list of his accomplishments' and instead gave some 'purpose and some meaning to the moment'.