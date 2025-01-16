Joe Biden’s Goodbye 'Oligarchy' Speech Divides U.S. Down Middle — As Reality Reason Revealed Why Michelle Obama is Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

Joe Biden's final speech as President divided US political commentators with one remarking: "One last, tired bid for relevance."

And RadarOnline.com can reveal that Michelle Obama is skipping Donald Trump's inauguration because she refuses to "be fake" about her loyalties.

The former First Lady was noticeably absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral, where Barack was seen laughing and cozying up to the incoming President.

A source revealed: "'She's never been fake and she's never been phony. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up.