Right-Wing Activist 'Exposes' Shady Network of Secret Plots to 'Derail' Donald Trump When He Returns to White House

A right-wing activist has "exposed" a shady network of secret plots to "derail" Donald Trump just days before he is set to return to the Oval Office. RadarOnline.com can reveal an advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon disclosed to an undercover journalist his plans to utilize strategies to undermine the President-elect.

Source: MEGA A right-wing activist has 'exposed' a shady network of secret plots to 'derail' Trump.

Jamie Mannina has been terminated from his firm after revealing he worked with retired generals to try to stop Donald Trump during a conversation with an undercover journalist. During the chat, he allegedly said he considers the President-elect to be a "sociopathic narcissist."

Mannina reportedly believed he was on a date with the woman, who was the undercover journalist. He allegedly claimed if Kamala Harris had won the presidency, he would have been given a "pretty big job," before if Trump ended up winning he would be "fine." During the sit-down, Mannina claimed he worked for Hillary Clinton in the Senate and the State Department before he joined the FBI. He was assigned to hunt down Russian spies as he believed Russia was the reason Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Clinton.

Source: MEGA Jamie Mannina believed he was on a date with the journalist.

He told the woman: "Over most of the year, since this spring, I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors, in this organization, this nonprofit called National Security Leaders for America. "And what we were doing was we were trying to explain to the American people the national security consequences of another Trump presidency” and 'defeat Donald Trump.'"

He then spoke about ghostwriting and claimed: "I was literally working day and night, nonstop. So ultimately when he won I was really sad, really depressed, not only in terms of mission failure but of course I was hoping to advance my career. "Had [Harris] won I would have gotten a pretty big job."

Source: MEGA Harris' next step is unknown following her loss to Donald Trump.

In November 2024, Trump beat Harris in the historic presidential election and is returning to the White House for his second term. Mannina also claimed he was working with retired generals to restrict Trump’s actions as president, and at the time, he had a "meeting" scheduled for the next day. He also told the journalist: "I predict Trump will probably entertain publicly the idea of staying in office, changing the laws, which he’s not allowed to do by the Constitution."