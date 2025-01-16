Betty White Accused of 'Fat Shaming' 77-Year-Old Sally Struthers — With Late Actress Branded 'Passive Aggressive'
Betty White has been accused of "fat shaming" Sally Struthers — who called the late iconic actress "passive aggressive."
On the January 13 episode of Let's Talk About That! With Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti, Struthers spoke about past interactions with the late actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The All In The Family star claimed "passive-aggressive" White made the remark after they were offered a snack as the two were working together on a pilot for a new game show.
She said in the interview: "The plate was set in the middle [by White’s housekeeper], and it was cookies, I think.
"So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, 'Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you, dear, you don’t need a cookie.'"
Struthers continued: "Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, 'Gosh, that's not nice.'"
The actress admitted she felt more comfortable talking about the incident and the comment made now that White is dead.
She explained: "I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much. They signed petitions to get her to guest host Saturday Night Live. I know all that."
But Struthers said her experience with the Golden Girls wasn't all too bad.
She admitted White's co-star Bea Arthur was much nicer to her when she guest-starred on All In The Family's second season.
Struthers said: “Bea Arthur comes in, and she’s a force of nature.
"Sometimes they'd look up. But you couldn't count on them for a lot of laughs 'cause they were too busy making sure we said the words that were on the page."
According to the actress, Arthur was "filthier than a drunken sailor" and "put all sorts of expletives in her lines to shock these men."
Struthers also revealed during the podcast interview that she would bump into Arthur at a grocery store, and the two would end up catching up while laughing in the aisles.
Struthers said: "She would trash everyone we ever knew. I loved how filthy she was."
Arthur died in 2009 at age 86.
Just weeks before celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, White died of natural causes at home on December 31 2021.
On December 28, just days before her death, she tweeted: "My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow."
White was a beloved actress by many due to her very successful career in movies, television sitcoms, commercials, and more over a span of eight decades.