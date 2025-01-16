Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Betty White

Betty White Accused of 'Fat Shaming' 77-Year-Old Sally Struthers — With Late Actress Branded 'Passive Aggressive'

sally struthers fat shamed betty white
Source: MEGA

Sally Struthers called the late icon 'passive aggressive.'

Jan. 16 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Betty White has been accused of "fat shaming" Sally Struthers — who called the late iconic actress "passive aggressive."

On the January 13 episode of Let's Talk About That! With Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti, Struthers spoke about past interactions with the late actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
sally struthers fat shamed betty white
Source: MEGA

She claimed White made the remark after they were offered a snack.

Article continues below advertisement

The All In The Family star claimed "passive-aggressive" White made the remark after they were offered a snack as the two were working together on a pilot for a new game show.

She said in the interview: "The plate was set in the middle [by White’s housekeeper], and it was cookies, I think.

"So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, 'Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you, dear, you don’t need a cookie.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Struthers continued: "Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, 'Gosh, that's not nice.'"

The actress admitted she felt more comfortable talking about the incident and the comment made now that White is dead.

She explained: "I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much. They signed petitions to get her to guest host Saturday Night Live. I know all that."

Article continues below advertisement
sally struthers fat shamed betty white
Source: MEGA

She admitted White's co-star Bea Arthur was much nicer to her.

Article continues below advertisement

But Struthers said her experience with the Golden Girls wasn't all too bad.

She admitted White's co-star Bea Arthur was much nicer to her when she guest-starred on All In The Family's second season.

Struthers said: “Bea Arthur comes in, and she’s a force of nature.

"Sometimes they'd look up. But you couldn't count on them for a lot of laughs 'cause they were too busy making sure we said the words that were on the page."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the actress, Arthur was "filthier than a drunken sailor" and "put all sorts of expletives in her lines to shock these men."

Struthers also revealed during the podcast interview that she would bump into Arthur at a grocery store, and the two would end up catching up while laughing in the aisles.

Article continues below advertisement
sally struthers fat shamed betty white
Source: MEGA

Struthers thought White's remark wasn't so 'nice.'

Article continues below advertisement

Struthers said: "She would trash everyone we ever knew. I loved how filthy she was."

Arthur died in 2009 at age 86.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
onlyfans porn star bonnie blue is lying about beating sex a thon

Influencer Unveils Grim Equation That 'Proves' OnlyFans Porn Star Bonnie Blue Is Lying About 'World Record-Beating' Sex-a-Thon With More Than 1,000 Men

conor mcgregor accused of attempting to rape woman in vip bathroom

Scandal-Plagued Fighter Conor McGregor Accused of Attempting to Rape Woman in VIP Bathroom 'As Security Stopped Pal From Getting Into Stall to Help'

Article continues below advertisement
betty white
Source: MEGA

White died weeks before celebrating her birthday.

Just weeks before celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, White died of natural causes at home on December 31 2021.

On December 28, just days before her death, she tweeted: "My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow."

White was a beloved actress by many due to her very successful career in movies, television sitcoms, commercials, and more over a span of eight decades.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.