Hugh Grant Takes Dig at 'High-Maintenance' Ex Elizabeth Hurley as He Opens Up About How Women Loved His Close Friendship With Gianni Versace

Grant and Hurley's relationship status made headlines as well after the actor was arrested for having sex with a prostitute. Grant reportedly paid a woman who went by the name Divine Brown $60 to perform oral s-- on him.

He released a statement after the incident, writing, "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

Hurley told Barbara Walters at the time how it felt like she had been shot when her agent informed her of what Grant did. But she wasn't so innocent in their relationship either.

In his memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There, actor Tom Sizemore revealed Hurley seduced him while on the set of Passenger 57.

Sizemore detailed how Hurley changed into skimpy lingerie, hopped onto a coffee table, and began to dance seductively for him.

"It was a goddamn good routine too," he said.

Sizemore subsequently moved in with the actress in L.A. but shared their relationship rapidly started going downhill after he learned Hurley was in a longtime relationship with Grant, who was living in England at the time.