Hugh Grant Takes Dig at 'High-Maintenance' Ex Elizabeth Hurley as He Opens Up About How Women Loved His Close Friendship With Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant took a swipe at his ex Elizabeth Hurley while reminiscing about his previous relationships, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The British actors were in a contentious relationship filled with infidelity for more than a decade.
Grant and Hurley dated from from 1987 until 2000. The couple turned heads when Hurley wore a sexy and revealing Versace gown fastened only with safety pins on the red carpet for the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in London.
That tight black dress rocketed Hurley, now 59, to stardom, and has been imitated by celebs and dignitaries multiple times.
Grant recently revealed he had a friendship with designer Giovanni Versace, thanks to the ladies that were glued to his arm.
Speaking with fellow actress and co-star Renee Zellweger for the latest issue of British Vogue, the 64-year-old reflected on knowing fashion's biggest names, explaining: "I used to go backstage and have lunch with Gianni Versace before his shows in Milan."
He further detailed that while he was indifferent, the Notting Hill star had some lady friends who were quite impressed with the fashion legend, as he seemed to single out Hurley with a slam.
"I did have very high-maintenance girlfriends who liked all this," he said.
Grant and Hurley's relationship status made headlines as well after the actor was arrested for having sex with a prostitute. Grant reportedly paid a woman who went by the name Divine Brown $60 to perform oral s-- on him.
He released a statement after the incident, writing, "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."
Hurley told Barbara Walters at the time how it felt like she had been shot when her agent informed her of what Grant did. But she wasn't so innocent in their relationship either.
In his memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There, actor Tom Sizemore revealed Hurley seduced him while on the set of Passenger 57.
Sizemore detailed how Hurley changed into skimpy lingerie, hopped onto a coffee table, and began to dance seductively for him.
"It was a goddamn good routine too," he said.
Sizemore subsequently moved in with the actress in L.A. but shared their relationship rapidly started going downhill after he learned Hurley was in a longtime relationship with Grant, who was living in England at the time.
Grant continued to play the field until 2018 when he got married for the first time at age 57.
The British romantic comedy heartthrob exchanged vows with Swedish television producer and baby mama Anna Eberstein in London at the Chelsea Register Office.
Word had leaked out days before that the two had gotten engaged. After their no-fuss, intimate wedding, Grant and Eberstein celebrated with friends and family members outside the register's office.
A source told the British press: "It looked like a small affair, just a few friends and family. They both looked delighted, smiling at passersby and laughing with the children."
The union was a long time coming, as they already had children together.
The marriage seems to have settled Grant down, as he and Eberstein are still married to this day.