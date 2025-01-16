Liam Payne’s Pal Roger Nores Sues Late Singer’s Dad Geoff For Defamation After Being Charged with Manslaughter In Connection to Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge

Geoff claimed Nores provided his son with drugs and had "full responsibility” for the singer's care before his death.

In Nores' lawsuit, which he filed on Thursday, January 16, in Florida, he stated that while he was "dear friends" with the singer, he "never agreed to be and was never the caretaker of Liam."

He further denied providing the father-of-one with "any recreational drugs" or "controlled any prescribed medications” before he tragically fell from his third floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.