Kanye West Sparks Fevered Speculation Marriage to Bianca Censori is On Rocks By Bizarrely Posting Video of Pamela Anderson Naked
Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori may be crumbling before our eyes as the controversial rapper uploaded a video on Instagram of Pamela Anderson completely naked.
The 47-year-old posted the shocking 2008 video of Baywatch star Anderson presenting a birthday cake to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The moment, which occurred during Hefner's birthday and was filmed for the reality show The Girls Next Door, featured Anderson, then 41 years old, performing a lap dance for Hefner's 82nd birthday gift wearing nothing but a pair of high heels. Anderson also had a cake in her hand as Hefner continued to look down at her naked body
"You're looking good," the businessman told the famous model at the time.
West's critics were quick to blast the Yeezy founder on X as one person raged: "Why would he do this? (Anderson) is trying so hard to get away from her past. Low class move, Kanye."
Another said: "Pam just living her life not bothering anyone and this washed up troll tries to demean her? What a loser."
Meanwhile, others called out West's marriage to Censori: "... The sooner she’s out of this relationship, the better!"
"Kayne is not a good guy. He exploits his current wife. He exploited his ex wife. He treats other women, like Pamela, with distain. I think perhaps the upcoming trial of Diddy will bring more of Kanye," one user claimed, referring to disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
West and Censori, 30, tied the knot in 2022. He was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022.
The former couple share four kids: " North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.
Anderson, now 57, and West have a small connection after the blonde beauty wrote a letter to the music mogul in 2008, claiming Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was being "tortured" and his life was at risk.
Anderson wrote in the letter: "I support him and I know you value Free Speech – Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments.
"He’s been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy. And now he can have no visitors. No phone calls or internet. They are squeezing him."
Anderson explained she needed more people to help Assange, and praised West's "no filter" approach: "You make an impact."
She added: "I’m sure a lot of people feel like you – They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say."
Things have surely changed since the letter as Anderson is reeling in accolades and praise for her performance in The Last Showgirl while West is dealing with multiple lawsuits including allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.
The hitmaker, however, has barely stepped foot in America for the last eight months as Pisciotta's lawyer, Mark Koorenny, said West had been "out of the country" and accused the performer of "evading service [of a subpoena]."
Lawyers for West have denied these allegations.