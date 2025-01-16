Kanye West 'Staying on Permanent Holiday' As He's 'Terrified' of Lawsuits — And Being Dragged into Nightmarish Accusations Against Ex-Pal Diddy

West, who is married to Bianca Censori, has barely stepped foot in the U.S. in the last eight months. However, one source claims: "Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states."

The 47-year-old and ex-wife Kim Kardashian share four kids: North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.

In May, the hitmaker and Censori traveled from Tuscany to Paris, and then to Russia the following month. His brief outings in the states included a trip to Los Angeles for a family party in August. West is now said to be living in Tokyo.