Kanye West 'Staying on Permanent Holiday' As He's 'Terrified' of Lawsuits — And Being Dragged into Nightmarish Accusations Against Ex-Pal Diddy

Split photo of Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The 'Heartless' rapper is staying away from reality while on vacation.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Kanye West is playing it safe and completely staying away from America amid the stack of lawsuits thrown his way.

The controversial rapper is also said to be trying his best not to be dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal mess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

revenge fueled kanye west
Source: MEGA

West wants nothing. to do with returning from his getaways as lawsuits await him.

West, who is married to Bianca Censori, has barely stepped foot in the U.S. in the last eight months. However, one source claims: "Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states."

The 47-year-old and ex-wife Kim Kardashian share four kids: North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.

In May, the hitmaker and Censori traveled from Tuscany to Paris, and then to Russia the following month. His brief outings in the states included a trip to Los Angeles for a family party in August. West is now said to be living in Tokyo.

diddy mega photo
Source: MEGA

The rapper is said to be 'terrified' of being tied to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' current legal mess.

The insider surmised: "'With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified."

Combs, 55, is currently at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced music mogul has been accused of sexually assaulting numerous women, including teens. He has denied all allegations, and claim prosecutors have yet to show evidence of his wrongdoings.

kanye west intent on cloning himself
Source: MEGA

West has been traveling to different countries alongside his wife, Bianca Censori.

As for West, he has his own issues to deal with after his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

According to the 36-year-old, West subjected her to repeated incidents of sexual harassment when she worked for the Yeezy founder in 2021 and 2022. Pisciotta claims West then fired her after she refused to sleep with him.

West, however, denied all the claims.

Pisciotta's updated filing included new accusations, alleging she was sexually assaulted by West before she was employed by him in 2021. She claims the incident occurred during a party at a Santa Monica recording studio – a bash Combs was allegedly present.

In the filing, Pisciotta claims she was told to either have a drink or leave and beverages "poured at the direction of West" were served. After drinking, she allegedly "slip[ed] into an altered and highly-impaired state." It was only years later, according to Pisciotta, that West hinted at the pair having sex that night.

In November 2024, Pisciotta's lawyer, Mark Koorenny, said West had been "out of the country" and accused the performer of "evading service [of a subpoena]."

diddy
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Lawyers for West have denied all of these allegations, the new sources claim West is still concern he will be connected to Combs and may even have to be a witness in the Bad Boy founder's case.

West has also been accused of threatening to kill one of his former staff members who worked on his failed 2024 presidential campaign, and former America's Next Top Model contestant Jennifer An also claimed he choked her on the set of a music video in 2010.

West continues to avoid the heat as the new insider claims: "(West) maintains his innocence, but this is what he's keeping out of the country for."

