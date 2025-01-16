Mark's 'Midlife Crisis' Makeover: Zuckerberg Fans Speculate He and Wife Priscilla Are 'Headed For a Divorce' after Tech Mogul Debuts Dramatic New Look
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has cleaned up his act – swapping his trademark nerdwear for a flashy new style.
Now fans wonder if the married man is looking to book a new face by his side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zuckerberg is getting ready to get his foot in the political door. The Meta CEO has already worked his way onto President-elect Donald Trump's good side. Now he is preparing to throw the incoming leader a big party on inauguration day.
And he's upping his style game in the process, cutting his hair and updating his wardrobe. Gone are the raggedy hoodies and disheveled outfits – replaced by stylish Balenciaga T-shirts and $900,000 Greubel Forsey watches.
Yet there is speculation the 40-year-old could be planning to replace his wife with a fresher model.
Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, 39, have been married since 2012, after first meeting at a party in 2003. They couple share three daughters: Maxima, eight, August, seven, and one-year-old Aurelia.
However, fans in a Reddit chat room wonder if the tech billionaire is planning to leave his wife as he grows closer to Trump.
One person started the conversation: "Mark Zuckerberg is currently undergoing a midlife crisis, there will be a divorce within 3 years and then lots of media coverage with him dating Instagram models and partying with Jake Paul."
Beneath that, fellow commenters weighed in.
One replied: "Took him a solid 40 years to evolve into a teenager."
Another blasted: "Nerd boy overcompensating for not getting laid enough in his twenties. Expensive watches, chain and personal trainer."
While a third summarized: "Men complain about women not dating broke guys yet the first thing they do when they get ultra rich is to drop their wives."
As RadarOnline.com first noted, Zuckerberg has stirred up chatter online over his shocking new appearance – and has seemingly ditched his once-frugal ways as he dedicates himself to his rebrand.
During a podcast taping in April, the tech mogul turned jiu-jitsu enthusiast was spotted wearing a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius timepiece, which comes with a $95,000.
The wristwatch was just the latest example of Zuckerberg sparing no expense when it comes to his recent makeover.
While Zuckerberg used to be frequently pictured in frumpy t-shirts, "tech bro" basic hoodie and always kept his hair short, he's recently been spotted pushing the limits with his fashion choices with a fur-trimmed suede coat, gold chain and noticeable fake tan.
Social media have taken notice, too.
Popular X user Derek Guy, who is known for his expertise on menswear and dunking on trolls, drew laughs when he shared a split screen image of Zuckerberg and Tom Hanks' troublemaking son, Chet.
He captioned the post: "Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is crazy."
User quickly filled the replies with snarky comments sparked by Zuckerberg's new appearance.
One user wrote: "The hoodie is over," as another joked, "The Zuck has so much drip it made me forget that he is a robot."
And still one chimed in: "Who knew ditching the LEGO hair cut would make a robot look slightly less like a robot."