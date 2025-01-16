Mark's 'Midlife Crisis' Makeover: Zuckerberg Fans Speculate He and Wife Priscilla Are 'Headed For a Divorce' after Tech Mogul Debuts Dramatic New Look

Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, 39, have been married since 2012, after first meeting at a party in 2003. They couple share three daughters: Maxima, eight, August, seven, and one-year-old Aurelia.

However, fans in a Reddit chat room wonder if the tech billionaire is planning to leave his wife as he grows closer to Trump.

One person started the conversation: "Mark Zuckerberg is currently undergoing a midlife crisis, there will be a divorce within 3 years and then lots of media coverage with him dating Instagram models and partying with Jake Paul."

Beneath that, fellow commenters weighed in.

One replied: "Took him a solid 40 years to evolve into a teenager."

Another blasted: "Nerd boy overcompensating for not getting laid enough in his twenties. Expensive watches, chain and personal trainer."

While a third summarized: "Men complain about women not dating broke guys yet the first thing they do when they get ultra rich is to drop their wives."