'It Wasn't Genuine': Parents of Social Media Victim Slam Mark Zuckerberg's Apology

"I'm sorry for everything you've all gone through," Zuckerberg, who runs Instagram and Facebook, said as he stood up to address the parents of children who were tormented by other social media users. "It's terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered."

During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly on Thursday, Robert said Zuckerberg's remarks did not feel like they were from the heart and only seemed to happen because Hawley "clearly shamed him into it."

"It's certainly not the apology that was appropriate. It wasn't genuine," he continued. "It was forced with TV cameras rolling."

"It is most definitely not an apology for the actions that Facebook has done and for the harm it's caused," Robert said.