How Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Will Co-Parent 3 Kids Despite Pair 'Gearing up For Brutal Divorce Cash Deal'

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are putting on a united front for their kids. RadarOnline.com can reveal the separated couple, who confirmed their split on Monday after months of rumors, will focus on co-parenting and putting their three children first as they navigate the future of their family.

Source: MEGA A source said the duo has already figured out a new schedule for their kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five.

A source told People the two have "already figured out a new schedule for" their daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, five. They noted: "The kids will always come first. They are co-parenting."

Source: MEGA Simpson announced her and Johnson's split in a statement after the two married in 2014.

The Take My Breath Away singer, 44, and the 45-year-old former NFL player are "both wonderful parents," with Simpson expressing gratitude for their kids as they navigate this change. The insider added: "Jess is doing OK."

In a statement on her and Johnson's split, Simpson wrote: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them." She continued: "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The former pair, who began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014, reportedly split due to "trust issues creating a wedge between them." An insider said: "They were no longer on the same page. Jess thought it would help if they spent some time apart, but it only made her realize she enjoyed her independence."

The source also said Simpson was "handling the separation well" while dealing with "both good and bad days." Other insiders claimed Johnson became progressively more "absent" in recent years, noting: "Jessica has grown, and Eric has not. For her, staying for the kids was not enough.

"Eric likes to take the credit for Jessica getting sober and turning her life around and, while he was supportive of her and her journey, she did this herself. He didn't babysit her." They added: "He has been extremely absent for the past couple years. The spark was completely gone, and she tried her best to avoid a divorce.

"They did counseling. It didn't work. They did spiritual healing, tantric exercises, everything. It didn't work." The final straw came when friends started to voice their fears Simpson, who recently celebrated being alcohol-free for seven years, could relapse. The source continued: "She has been sober for seven years now and their fighting and the stress was causing her friends to fear she would relapse. She needed to walk away from this. She is fragile, but she is not broken."

Source: MEGA Trust issues reportedly got in the way of the singer's marriage to the retired NFL star.

On Wednesday, RadarOnline.com revealed the savvy popstar turned businesswoman was "lawyering up" to protect her $210million fortune. Her immense fortune far exceeds that of Johnson's, and sources say she has been taking precautions to keep him from getting his hands on half of her vast wealth.

They explained: "Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot. "His team will argue that he raised the family and tended to her needs while she was making movies and growing her business empire and that could cost her big time if she doesn't get a team of big-name attorneys on the case and quickly. "She's out to destroy his case before it even gets off the ground."

At 44, Simpson has amassed a huge fortune from her decades-long career, starting with her gospel roots and rising to fame with hit albums like In This Skin. Her fifth album, A Public Affair, dropped in 2006, and her fame soared further after marrying Nick Lachey in 2002.

Source: MEGA Sources say SImpsos is 'lawyering up' to protect her $210million fortune following her split from Johnson.