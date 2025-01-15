Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Simpson

The One VERY Bleak Reason Jessica Simpson Finally Split From Ex-NFL Star Eric Johnson Revealed — After Her Years of Counseling, Tantric Healing and Spiritual Exercises

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson desperately tried to save her 10-year marriage but eventually gave up to protect her sobriety.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Simpson walked away from husband Eric Johnson over fears the strain of salvaging their 10-year marriage could break her sobriety.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 44, desperately tried to save their relationship by turning to counseling, spiritual healing, and tantric exercises.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson wildfires mansion slashed in value eric johnson divorce
Source: MEGA

Simpson turned to counseling, spiritual healing and tantric exercises to cope with the strain of her marriage with Johnson hitting the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

But The Dukes of Hazzard star, who was forced to flee her Hidden Hills mansion this week, grew tired of making the effort as Johnson, 45, became progressively more "absent" in recent years.

A source said: "Jessica has grown, and Eric has not. For her, staying for the kids was not enough.

"Eric likes to take the credit for Jessica getting sober and turning her life around and, while he was supportive of her and her journey, she did this herself. He didn't babysit her."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson lawyering up to destroy eric johnson
Source: MEGA

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star previously claimed her addiction to alcohol resulted in her 'missing out on moments with my children.'

Article continues below advertisement

"He has been extremely absent for the past couple years. The spark was completely gone, and she tried her best to avoid a divorce.

"They did counselling. It didn't work. They did spiritual healing, tantric exercises, everything. It didn't work."

The final straw came when friends started to voice their fears Simpson, who recently celebrated being alcohol-free for seven years, could relapse.

The source added: "She has been sober for seven years now and their fighting and the stress was causing her friends to fear she would relapse. She needed to walk away from this. She is fragile, but she is not broken."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson lawyering up to destroy eric johnson
Source: MEGA

According to sources, Simpson grew as a person during the couple's 10-year marriage, but Johnson 'had not.'

Article continues below advertisement

The singer wed former NFL star Johnson in 2014. They share kids Maxwell, 1;, Ace, 11; and Birdie Mae, five.

She has talked openly about her journey to sobriety which began in 2017 after she realzed how much she was missing out on with her children.

Speaking in 2020, Simpson said: "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson feared wasting away and killing herself
Source: MEGA

Simpson feared their fighting and the stress of salvaging her relationship with Johnson risked her relapsing.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Marilyn Manson

Fresh Marilyn Manson Sex Shocker: Rocker 'Claimed He Wasn’t Into Rape' as it 'Takes Fun Out of Things' — And He Prefers to 'Break Woman Down so They Submit'

jessica simpson wildfires mansion slashed in value eric johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson's Wildfires-Threatened Mansion Slashed by $4.1Million in Value As She Battles to Sell it While She Braces For Brutal Eric Johnson Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson announced their split this week in a statement, which read: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The news came just days after she listed her Hidden Hills mansion for $17.9million, knocking nearly $5million off of the asking price since they first put it on the market in September 2023.

Speculation her relationship was on the rocks had been growing in recent months, with Simpson fueling the talk when she shared pictures without her wedding rings and cryptically told fans her musical comeback will address how she has put up "with everything I did not deserve."

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she wrote on Instagram in November.

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.