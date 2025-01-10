Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Biden Administration 'Called Up His Team Screaming and Cursing' over Censoring Social Media Posts — Including A Meme of Leonardo DiCaprio

Zuckerberg told the host President Joe Biden's administration "pressured" Facebook to "censor" certain content on the popular social media platform – including a meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio that was critical of COVID overreaction.

The meme featured a shot from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood of DiCaprio's character pointing at a TV screen.

The 40-year-old recalled the meme spoofed, "10 years from now you're going to see an ad that says if you took a Covid vaccine, you'd be eligible for a 'payment' in 'sort of like a class action lawsuit."

But Zuckerberg stood his ground, telling the president: "No, we're not we're not going to take down humor."