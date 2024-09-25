From 'Tech Bro' Hoodie and Flip-Flops to $95K Watch, Tan and Fake Fur Coat: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Mid-Life Makeover

During a podcast taping in April, the tech mogul turned jiu-jitsu enthusiast was spotted wearing a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius timepiece, which comes with a $95,000.

The wristwatch was just the latest example of Zuckerberg sparing no expense when it comes to his recent makeover.

While Zuckerberg used to be frequently pictured in frumpy t-shirts, "tech bro" basic hoodie and always kept his hair short, he's recently been spotted pushing the limits with his fashion choices with a fur-trimmed suede coat, gold chain and noticeable fake tan.

His look is a far cry from his past sighting slathered in sunscreen at the beach, which quickly became fodder for memes.