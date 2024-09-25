Your tip
Mark Zuckerberg
From 'Tech Bro' Hoodie and Flip-Flops to $95K Watch, Tan and Fake Fur Coat: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Mid-Life Makeover

Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly gone through a mid-life makeover.

Sept. 25 2024

Mark Zuckerberg has come a long way from his "tech bro" hoodie-wearing days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Facebook CEO has gone through a mid-life makeover – and online trolls can't get enough of his new look.

Zuckerberg, 40, has stirred up chatter online over his shocking new appearance – and has seemingly ditched his once-frugal ways as he dedicates himself to his rebrand.

Zuckerberg has recently debuted a striking new style.

During a podcast taping in April, the tech mogul turned jiu-jitsu enthusiast was spotted wearing a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius timepiece, which comes with a $95,000.

The wristwatch was just the latest example of Zuckerberg sparing no expense when it comes to his recent makeover.

While Zuckerberg used to be frequently pictured in frumpy t-shirts, "tech bro" basic hoodie and always kept his hair short, he's recently been spotted pushing the limits with his fashion choices with a fur-trimmed suede coat, gold chain and noticeable fake tan.

His look is a far cry from his past sighting slathered in sunscreen at the beach, which quickly became fodder for memes.

Zuckerberg's new look has sparked chatter online.

Social media have taken notice, too.

Popular X user Derek Guy, who is known for his expertise on menswear and dunking on trolls, drew laughs when he shared a split screen image of Zuckerberg and Tom Hanks' troublemaking son, Chet.

He captioned the post: "Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is crazy."

User quickly filled the replies with snarky comments sparked by Zuckerberg's new appearance.

One user wrote: "The hoodie is over."

The Facebook CEO has seemingly ditched his 'tech bro' hoodie for more stylish fashion choices.

Mark Zuckerberg

In another post from Guy, he shared a photo of Zuckerberg alongside his expensive wristwatch while commenting on the Meta CEO's claim that he did not hire a stylist to help him with his new look.

Guy captioned the post: "i think i was the first to note mark zuckerberg's style transformation. someone from his team told the NYT that he doesn't use a stylist, but after his recent custom shirt with Amiri and De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius watch, i find that hard to believe."

One user joked: "The Zuck has so much drip it made me forget that he is a robot."

Another chimed in: "Who knew ditching the LEGO hair cut would make a robot look slightly less like a robot."

Zuckerberg has insisted he did not hire a PR firm to overhaul his image.

The so-called "menswear guy" wasn't the only to point out Zuckerberg's startling new appearance.

Another X user shared a before and after image of the mogul, adding: "Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is so funny. Previously, he was trying to look like a Roman emperor, but people thought he was trying to be Data from Star Trek. The new one is ... kind of 1970s surfer dude? Except that t shirt and necklace probably cost $10,000."

In the post-glow up image, Zuckerberg is seen with his curly hair grown out. While he wore a plain navy t-shirt, a flashy gold necklace hung around his neck.

A third user mocked: "Mark Zuckerberg changed his hair style and hasn't looked back."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

