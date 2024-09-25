From 'Tech Bro' Hoodie and Flip-Flops to $95K Watch, Tan and Fake Fur Coat: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Mid-Life Makeover
Mark Zuckerberg has come a long way from his "tech bro" hoodie-wearing days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Facebook CEO has gone through a mid-life makeover – and online trolls can't get enough of his new look.
Zuckerberg, 40, has stirred up chatter online over his shocking new appearance – and has seemingly ditched his once-frugal ways as he dedicates himself to his rebrand.
During a podcast taping in April, the tech mogul turned jiu-jitsu enthusiast was spotted wearing a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius timepiece, which comes with a $95,000.
The wristwatch was just the latest example of Zuckerberg sparing no expense when it comes to his recent makeover.
While Zuckerberg used to be frequently pictured in frumpy t-shirts, "tech bro" basic hoodie and always kept his hair short, he's recently been spotted pushing the limits with his fashion choices with a fur-trimmed suede coat, gold chain and noticeable fake tan.
His look is a far cry from his past sighting slathered in sunscreen at the beach, which quickly became fodder for memes.
Social media have taken notice, too.
Popular X user Derek Guy, who is known for his expertise on menswear and dunking on trolls, drew laughs when he shared a split screen image of Zuckerberg and Tom Hanks' troublemaking son, Chet.
He captioned the post: "Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is crazy."
User quickly filled the replies with snarky comments sparked by Zuckerberg's new appearance.
One user wrote: "The hoodie is over."
- Mark Zuckerberg's Stunning Confession: Biden Admin 'Repeatedly Pressured' Facebook to 'Censor' Content — Including Hunter's Crack and Sex-Fueled Laptop
- 'It Wasn't Genuine': Parents of Social Media Victim Slam Mark Zuckerberg's Apology
- WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham Accuses META CEO Mark Zuckerberg of Having 'Blood on His Hands'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In another post from Guy, he shared a photo of Zuckerberg alongside his expensive wristwatch while commenting on the Meta CEO's claim that he did not hire a stylist to help him with his new look.
Guy captioned the post: "i think i was the first to note mark zuckerberg's style transformation. someone from his team told the NYT that he doesn't use a stylist, but after his recent custom shirt with Amiri and De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius watch, i find that hard to believe."
One user joked: "The Zuck has so much drip it made me forget that he is a robot."
Another chimed in: "Who knew ditching the LEGO hair cut would make a robot look slightly less like a robot."
The so-called "menswear guy" wasn't the only to point out Zuckerberg's startling new appearance.
Another X user shared a before and after image of the mogul, adding: "Mark Zuckerberg's makeover is so funny. Previously, he was trying to look like a Roman emperor, but people thought he was trying to be Data from Star Trek. The new one is ... kind of 1970s surfer dude? Except that t shirt and necklace probably cost $10,000."
In the post-glow up image, Zuckerberg is seen with his curly hair grown out. While he wore a plain navy t-shirt, a flashy gold necklace hung around his neck.
A third user mocked: "Mark Zuckerberg changed his hair style and hasn't looked back."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.