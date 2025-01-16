'Twin Peaks' and 'Muholland Drive' Director David Lynch Dead at 78 After Being Diagnosed with A 'Chronic Lung Disease' From 'Many Years of Smoking'
David Lynch has died at the age of 78.
The legendary director of such films as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive revealed in 2004 he had been diagnosed with emphysema, likely ending his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook, as it stated: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.
"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the statement concluded.
In August 2024, the filmmaker opened up about living life with emphysema, revealing his days of directing movies in person were long gone, and it was the "price to pay" after years of smoking.
He wrote on X at the time: “Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.
"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently, I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema."
"I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern," he added.
Despite his struggles, Lynch also made it clear he had no regrets when it came to his decision of smoking: "It was important to me. I wish what every addict wishes for: that what we love is good for us."
"I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me," he told People.
Other notable films during Lynch's incredible Hollywood run included his debut Eraserhead, as well as The Elephant Man, – the latter, starring Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt, reeled in eight Academy Award nominations.
Lynch attempted to land more success with his Twin Peaks reboot in 2017 for Showtime, but unfortunately, fell just short of gaining the same popularity the original series did.
Twin Peaks, released in 1990 on ABC, shook up the TV landscape by focusing on the investigation of a teen's murder in Washington. While the show was a big hit in the first season, it was ultimately canned in its second season, however, it went on to become a massive cult hit.
"I always say ideas dictate everything. Ideas came, and this is what the ideas presented. Just focusing on Twin Peaks, these things came out for us, and there they were," Lynch previously said.
Lynch, who was married four times in his life, is survived by two daughters and two sons.