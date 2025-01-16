'Twin Peaks' and 'Muholland Drive' Director David Lynch Dead at 78 After Being Diagnosed with A 'Chronic Lung Disease' From 'Many Years of Smoking'

Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook, as it stated: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," the statement concluded.