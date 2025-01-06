Elon Musk Betrays Right-Wing British Politician He Was Set to Back With $100Million By Declaring His Party 'Needs a New Leader'

Farage added he would have a word with Musk when the pair meet at Donald Trump's inauguration in two weeks time about why he was misguided.

But in a post on his X platform on Sunday afternoon, Musk responded: "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes."

Farage has spent years distancing himself from Robinson and his supporters are banned from Reform, however his cause has been leapt on by Musk in recent days.

In response to Musk, Farage said: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."