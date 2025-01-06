Your tip
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Betrays Right-Wing British Politician He Was Set to Back With $100Million By Declaring His Party 'Needs a New Leader'

Composite pictures of Elon Musk. NIgel Farage
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has made a dramatic U-turn and withdrawn his support for right-wing politician Nigel Farage weeks after their meeting in Mar-a-Lago.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has cut ties with the leader of the British right-wing political party he's publicly endorsed, weeks after their Mar-a-Lago meeting,

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Tesla boss, 53, has also called for a new leader of Reform to replace Nigel Farage, 60, during his surprise U-turn.

musk daughter leaving america
Source: MEGA

Musk held talks with Farage in Florida about donating $100million to his Reform party as the Telsa boss aimed to immerse himself in British politics.

Musk had been in talks over a massive donation to Reform with Farage meeting him in Florida last month.

But their bromance appears over after Farage failed to back his stance on far-right British agitator Tommy Robinson.

Farage hit out at Musk for describing Robinson as a political prisoner for speaking out about grooming gangs, a scandal currently gripping the U.K.

Robinson was jailed in October for contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

elon musk betrays right wing british politician he was set to back with million by declaring his party needs a new leader
Source: MEGA

Nigel Farage hopes to repair relationship with Musk when the pair attend Donald Trump's inauguration in two weeks time.

Farage added he would have a word with Musk when the pair meet at Donald Trump's inauguration in two weeks time about why he was misguided.

But in a post on his X platform on Sunday afternoon, Musk responded: "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes."

Farage has spent years distancing himself from Robinson and his supporters are banned from Reform, however his cause has been leapt on by Musk in recent days.

In response to Musk, Farage said: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

elon musk betrays right wing british politician he was set to back with million by declaring his party needs a new leader
Source: MEGA

Farage described Musk as a 'remarkable individual' but disagreed on his stance over far-right British agitator Tommy Robinson.

Asked about the posts on X, Farage said Musk was "attacking the leadership of Britain" over the grooming gangs scandal.

He explained: "He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course, the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court.

"There are people in Britain who think that Robinson is a political prisoner.

"That's the narrative that he's pushed out. That's how he earns his living but it isn't quite true."

On whether Reform UK would accept support from Robinson in the future, Farage said: "We're a political party aiming to win the next general election.

"He"s not what we need."

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed this week Musk has been using a weight-loss drug to shift weight.

The world's richest man has been open about his support for weight-loss drugs as he's been showing off his slimmed-down figure on social media.

snl chloe fineman elon musk made her cry insulting script
Source: MEGA

Musk has shed weight in recent weeks after admitting taking a weight loss jab but not celebrity-favorite Ozempic due to bad reactions.

Musk shared a photo on X dressed as a skinny Santa and struck a pose in front of a brightly decorated Christmas tree shining under a large white chandelier.

The Tesla inventor was dressed head-to-toe in a classic red suit. But notably absent was a belly that looked like a bowl full of jelly.

He captioned "Ozempic Santa," before admitting his drug of choice was actually Ozempic competitor Mounjaro, which provides most of the same benefits but is far less publicly known.

Musk joked: "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it."

Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is a GLP-1 inhibitor – developed to help people with diabetes. Musk said he prefers Mounjaro because it has fewer side effects on his body.

"High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons," he explained.

