Why Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, 22, Has Sparked Fury By Being Crowned Miss America — With Fans All Saying Same Thing

The once-glamorous Miss America pageant was held over the weekend, but without a major media outlet, few fans even realized it was on, RadarOnline.com can report.

There she is, Miss America – but hardly anybody knows it.

Many fans were unaware Miss America aired, as it was only online this year.

The event has been plagued in recent years with low ratings, a sense of irrelevancy and questions about its place in today's modern world.

But the real loser Sunday might just be the pageant itself. The formerly celebrated beauty contest , which was a regular must-see event on television, has now been jettisoned to only streaming online.

On Sunday, nursing student Abbie Stockard, 22, was named Miss America 2025. The Auburn University cheerleader beat out 10 other finalists for the crown and $50,000 scholarship prize.

Instead, this year fans were encouraged to stream the contest on the Miss America YouTube channel.

However, many missed that chance, not knowing where to find it. Those that did tune in bashed the show's low production value, with many comparing it to being filmed with an I-phone.

Online, angry pageant fans dropped any sense of congeniality.

One person slammed: "Lord have mercy, how far the Miss America pageant has fallen. What a third-rate production – not fair to the girls competing for the once-coveted crown."

Another noted: "There was a lot less awkward emceeing and filler when Miss America was on a national tv schedule."

While a third person concluded: "I’ll be the one to say it…I think Miss America needs to hang it up. This is terrible and embarrassing."