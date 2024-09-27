Battered CNN Bosses Reluctantly Surrender Secret Financial Documents as They Brace For $1Billion Defamation Trial
CNN had no choice but to hand over a batch of documents detailing its financial secrets in preparation for a defamation trial predicted to cost the network $1billion.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm attorneys for Navy veteran Zachary Young received a trove of information from CNN in order to determine what dollar amount would effectively punish the broadcasting giant in the event of a victory for their client.
To sort through the financial records – which have not been made public – and propose a suitable penalty, the vet's legal team hired a financial expert whose testimony was viewed as "instrumental" in a $28billion judgment against Tobacco behemoth Philip Morris in 2002.
Meanwhile, CNN hired two new lawyers – including one who represented Amber Heard in her appeal of Johnny Depp's defamation victory – to beef up its defense team in preparation for the January civil trial.
As this outlet has been reporting, Young's lawsuit accused the network of pushing a "false narrative" about him during a 2021 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper covering America's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The ex-military man argued the report wrongly portrayed him as a profiteer of war crimes by suggesting he charged "exorbitant fees" on the "black market" when he worked to help desperate Afghans flee the country.
Young scored a victory on June 12 when judges with the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled he presented enough evidence to move forward in seeking punitive damages.
In July, his legal team hired forensic economist Robert Johnson as a "punitive damages expert witness" to conduct an analysis of CNN's financial picture.
Johnson's website states: "An economic analysis in a punitive damages case involves a careful, meticulous look at the overall health, wealth and economic status of the defendant."
To do this, the site explains, he "evaluates the defendant's business, not just on the basis of balance sheets and cash flow, but by looking at details of the business activities being conducted."
In his largest case to-date, Johnson testified about the "financial health, wealth and economic status regarding punitive damages" in a civil case against Philip Morris.
A woman with inoperable lung cancer who sued for negligence, strict product liability and fraud was awarded $28billion in damages – the largest amount ever issued in an individual tobacco-related case.
CNN fought to avoid disclosing its financial records through a series of unsuccessful attempts at having the lawsuit dismissed before also failing to strike a settlement deal with Young.
Furthermore, their efforts to keep Jake Tapper from having to testify – likely about his salary and contract negotiations – fell short when a judge ordered the anchor to sit for a deposition.
Young's lawyers have predicted the damages in their case could amount to $1billion dollars if the jury agrees "CNN published defamatory statements that harmed Mr. Young, ruined his reputation, and destroyed his business".
Young's lead counsel, Vel Freedman, told RadarOnline.com after the unsuccessful settlement talks earlier this month: "Mr. Young is looking forward to trial this January and looks forward to presenting his case to a jury of his peers."
CNN has continued to stand by its controversial report and claimed it did not intend to cause any harm.
The civil jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.
