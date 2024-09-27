Battered CNN Bosses Reluctantly Surrender Secret Financial Documents as They Brace For $1Billion Defamation Trial

To sort through the financial records – which have not been made public – and propose a suitable penalty, the vet's legal team hired a financial expert whose testimony was viewed as "instrumental" in a $28billion judgment against Tobacco behemoth Philip Morris in 2002.

Meanwhile, CNN hired two new lawyers – including one who represented Amber Heard in her appeal of Johnny Depp's defamation victory – to beef up its defense team in preparation for the January civil trial.

As this outlet has been reporting, Young's lawsuit accused the network of pushing a "false narrative" about him during a 2021 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper covering America's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.