Donald Trump Mocked After He Appoints Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'Special Ambassadors' to Hollywood — Wants Industry to Return to Its 'Golden Age'
Donald Trump has once again made a bizarre decision, this time naming Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood.
The president-elect made the announcement on Truth Social, leading to backlash with just days until Inauguration Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old wrote: "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.
"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"
Trump wrapped up: "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"
Critics were quick to call out the decision, questioning Trump's choices for actors.
One said: "Trump is obviously unaware that these guys haven't been relevant in 'Hollywood,' which in this context is more of a concept than a real place, for many years. They won't be taken seriously."
Another mocked: "Ahh yes. Old celebrities (the ones that created the 'elite' personas that Trump's base likes to blame). I’m really glad he’s 'cleaning the swamp' by filling it with celebrities and billionaires."
"To think those clowns are gonna bring back business just show how much of a joke he really is," a user raged.
Stallone, Voight, and Gibson have clearly been on the Trump train for quite some time, with Angelina Jolie's father even landing a position on the 78-year-old's board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in March 2019.
The Rocky actor also branded Trump "the second George Washington" during a speech at Mar-A-Lago following the former reality star's election victory over Kamala Harris in November.
The action star said at the time: "And I'll just say this, and I mean it. When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world, because without him, you can't imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"
In October 24, Gibson also threw shots at Trump's opponent Harris, questioning her intelligence, as he said: "... I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.”
Meanwhile, Trump has continued to voice his thoughts on all things as he makes his way to the White House, including the California wildfires that have destroyed the mansions of numerous celebrities – including Gibson's home.
He recently cried about California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Truth Social: "... I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."