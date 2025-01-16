Donald Trump Mocked After He Appoints Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'Special Ambassadors' to Hollywood — Wants Industry to Return to Its 'Golden Age'

The 78-year-old wrote: "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

Trump wrapped up: "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"