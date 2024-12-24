Former 'Diddy' Employee Claims He 'Set-Up Rooms for Orgies then Cleaned Up Evidence' and Was 'Forced To Have Sex With Women While Rapper Watched' In Latest Lawsuit
A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is claiming he was a vital part in setting up the hotel rooms for the disgraced music mogul's infamous sex parties parties.
A man named Phillip Pines is suing Combs and accusing him of sexual battery, sexual harassment, sex trafficking, and other shocking crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pines – who claims he worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 – includes many allegations against the Bad Boy Founder in his lawsuit including helping set-up hotel rooms for sex romps called "Wild King Nights".
According to Pines, the hotel rooms were used for "orgies and drug binges", as he was in charge of cleaning up the mess afterwards and making sure no evidence, such as blood and bodily fluids, was left behind.
The lawsuit notes Combs would instruct Pines to have many items at hand for the night, including baby oil, sex machines, red lights, alcohol, illegal drugs, ice buckets, lube, and even honey packs for male libido.
Pines claims the parties would sometimes go on for days and multiple women would be involved in the sex romp.
Setting up the hotel rooms wasn't enough for Combs according to Pines, as he alleges the hitmaker would test his loyalty by forcing him to have sex with women – and he would allegedly watched.
Pines, who is suing for damages, also claims Combs made him work in close proximity to him when the star was infected with Covid in November 2020.
Combs' legal team have already shut down the allegations in a statement.
They said: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
Combs is also known for his "freak off" parties, where guests were made to sign non-disclosure agreements.
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old is facing numerous lawsuits and remains at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his 2025 trial date on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
One recent lawsuit claims Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl alongside Jay-Z at an MTV afterparty in 2000 – both rappers have since denied the claims.
According to the victim, known as "Jane Doe", she took a drink at the afterparty which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down". Combs and Jay-Z then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen while an unnamed female celebrity – some believe it was Combs' girlfriend at the time Jennifer Lopez – watched.
The victim later admitted to "inconsistencies" in her story during an interview with NBC News.
Combs, who has been denied bail three times, is said to be struggling to "stay positive" as his first Christmas behind bars approaches. An insider previously said the "holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father".
While visitors are welcomed at the Brooklyn prison for the holiday, visits are kept brief and strictly monitored by guards, according to federal prison consultant Sam Mangel.
Mangel added visitations usually last for around 30 minutes and have a limit of four guests per visit. Phone calls are additionally restricted to a 15-minute time limit.
Combs will likely receive a small goody bag with candy on Christmas Day.