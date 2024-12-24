Former 'Diddy' Employee Claims He 'Set-Up Rooms for Orgies then Cleaned Up Evidence' and Was 'Forced To Have Sex With Women While Rapper Watched' In Latest Lawsuit

Pines – who claims he worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 – includes many allegations against the Bad Boy Founder in his lawsuit including helping set-up hotel rooms for sex romps called "Wild King Nights".

According to Pines, the hotel rooms were used for "orgies and drug binges", as he was in charge of cleaning up the mess afterwards and making sure no evidence, such as blood and bodily fluids, was left behind.

The lawsuit notes Combs would instruct Pines to have many items at hand for the night, including baby oil, sex machines, red lights, alcohol, illegal drugs, ice buckets, lube, and even honey packs for male libido.