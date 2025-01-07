Selena Gomez 'Snubs Fiancé Benny Blanco's Longtime Pal Justin Bieber From Wedding Invite List'

Pop prince Justin Bieber would love to be friends with ex-lover Selena Gomez, but sources said the hottie songbird and her new fiancé, Benny Blanco, want nothing to do with the Sorry singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The estranged exes dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 when the Biebs suddenly pulled the plug and tied the knot with Selena's love rival, model Hailey Baldwin, in September 2018.