Selena Gomez 'Snubs Fiancé Benny Blanco's Longtime Pal Justin Bieber From Wedding Invite List'
Pop prince Justin Bieber would love to be friends with ex-lover Selena Gomez, but sources said the hottie songbird and her new fiancé, Benny Blanco, want nothing to do with the Sorry singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The estranged exes dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 when the Biebs suddenly pulled the plug and tied the knot with Selena's love rival, model Hailey Baldwin, in September 2018.
Selena sang about his heart-crushing treatment in her 2019 chart-topper, Lose You to Love Me.
"You promised me the world and I fell for it... You got off on the hurtin'/ When it wasn't yours, yeah." The 32-year-old star of TV's Only Murders in the Building started dating music producer Blanco, 36, in 2022 and recently got engaged.
While Blanco and Bieber, 30, have been longtime collaborators and pals, the source insisted the Canadian-born crooner WON'T be invited to the wedding.
"Justin would like to be friends – he genuinely has no hard feelings, but Selena isn't interested", said an insider. "The truth is he did not treat her well and out of respect for herself she doesn't allow people that have hurt her to be in her world."
When Gomez revealed her romance with Blanco in December 2023, Bieber tried to squelch her animosity and Baldwin, 28, even liked a social media post about the engagement news.
But an insider insisted there are no signs of a thaw. "For a long time, she thought Justin was the love of her life, but now she realizes how wrong she was. Benny is her soulmate and she's so grateful to have found him."