'Slobby' George Clooney Has Hired 'Mojo Coaches' to Get Him Back in Svelte Shape and Out of 'Grubby Ways He Fell Into During Covid'

George Clooney was looking pretty schlumpy for a while, but sources said he's now getting back to his suave old self with advice from some top "mojo pros" who have quietly helped to spiff up the star – and his marriage in the process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Like a lot of people during the pandemic, George kind of let himself ge, at least by his standards," a source said. "He started dressing down all the time unless he was working. It became this bad habit to wear pants and grungy T-shirts half the time."