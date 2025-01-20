Your tip
'Slobby' George Clooney Has Hired 'Mojo Coaches' to Get Him Back in Svelte Shape and Out of 'Grubby Ways He Fell Into During Covid'

George Clooney is said to have slipped into being a slob.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

George Clooney was looking pretty schlumpy for a while, but sources said he's now getting back to his suave old self with advice from some top "mojo pros" who have quietly helped to spiff up the star – and his marriage in the process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Like a lot of people during the pandemic, George kind of let himself ge, at least by his standards," a source said. "He started dressing down all the time unless he was working. It became this bad habit to wear pants and grungy T-shirts half the time."

Clooney's wife Amal us said to have given him a nudge to clean up his act.

The insider added: "Some days, he wouldn't bother to shave. He seemed to prefer looking unkempt and even considered it stylish.

And according to the source, Clooney's wife Amal didn't agree.

"She let it slide at first," the insider said. "She figured it was just a phase, but eventually she let him know it really did bother her."

Human rights attorney Amal, 46, is known to be fastidious about her appearance and was apparently turned off by 63-year-old Clooney's sudden slovenliness.

With a little help from experts, Clooney is said to be on a mission to swap grungy tees for designer outfits.

"Luckily, he finally realized that he needed to step things up if he wanted to hang onto his young wife," the insider added. "All it took was a few calls and he had a whole team assembled to help him revamp his wardrobe."

And he didn't stop there.

"George also hired a new trainer to help him improve his posture," the source continued. "And he started taking better care of his skin, getting facials and all that, which he never used to go for."

Despite rumors about his 'slobiness', the Clooneys stunned in their revamped glam looks during a recent trip to France.

The bottom line is George and Amal locked equally glam on a recent dinner outing near their home in Brignoles in the south of France.

She rocked a lacy top and denim shorts, while George looked debonair in a black polo shirt and light-blue chinos.

"This is a new phase for him," the source said – adding: "And Amal is loving it."

