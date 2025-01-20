Your tip
Tom Selleck

Bloated Ex-'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck's Dying Days: Tubby Telly Star Mourning His Obesity and Joblessness as He Heads For 'Grim' 80th Birthday

tom selleck dying days
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck is said to be weighed down by massive health burdens.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Tubby TV veteran Tom Selleck is fretting about his aging, broken-down body as he sadly stares down his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even though Selleck's adoring family is planning a party at his Ventura County farm to mark his January 29 milestone, the former Magnum P.1. hunk can't ditch the doldrums, sources said.

tom selleck dying days
Source: MEGA

Selleck's weight woes and aching joints reportedly cast a shadow over his upcoming 80th milestone on January 29.

Sources added Selleck keeps griping about the recent end of his long-running cop show Blue Bloods as he grapples with his ballooning weight and increasingly achy joints.

"It's no secret Tom's been in questionable health, and he tells everyone how much he resents this early retirement that he never wanted," an insider said.

"The idea of turning 80 makes him feel melancholy – and he can't help worrying over how much time he has left."

tom selleck dying days
Source: MEGA

Family cheers can't seem to shake Selleck's gloom as he wrestles with aging and his curtain call on 'Blue Bloods'.

The insider also said self-conscious Selleck fears that his long run as one of Tinseltown's top stars is over.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said 6-foot-4 Selleck is crushing the scales at a portly 350 pounds. "His thunderous weight gain must be putting terrible pressure on his joints", the insider observed.

In July, Selleck was spotted with ghastly scars on both legs, suggesting he'd had knee replacement surgery.

According to Florida-based Dr Gabe Mirkin, such a procedure is necessary when the cartilage in the knee joint wears away – and recovery can take up to six agonizing months.

tom selleck dying days
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed at nearly 350lbs, Selleck is battling knee scars, diabetes fears and his fading stardom.

"Once the cartilage is gone, the bone is on bone. It will hurt with just about every movement," explained Mirkin, who has not treated Tom.

The medic also pointed out that supersized Selleck is added with "massive abdominal obesity".

Mirkin remarked: "The odds are overwhelming that he is already diabetic, and every high rise in blood sugar after eating can damage every cell in his body.

"Bad knees are directly associated with abdominal obesity that causes diabetes – that damages nerves and damages the knee joint itself."

tom selleck dying days
Source: MEGA

Aging aches and a bittersweet birthday loom for Selleck, despite his family's best efforts to lift his spirits.

The insider said these days "achy" Selleck spends his time puttering around his 63-acre California property a with Jillie Mack, his wife of 37 years.

The duo are parents to daughter Hannah, 36.

Selleck also has an adopted son, 58-year-old Kevin, whose mother is his first spouse, Jaequeline Ray. The source said: "His family is trying to lift his spirits. But he's not walking well, and being crowned an octogenarian feels like a nail in the coffin.

Even more troubling, Mirkin warned, if Selleck doesn't slim down, "he can expect progressive worsening health problems".

