Vin Diesel's Endless 'Fast and Furious' Franchise 'Headed for the Scrapyard' as Investors 'Can't Be Bothered to Fuel It With Funding'

Vin Diesel keeps crowing about Fast & Furious 11 crossing the finish line in 2025 – but his mega-budget action flick may hit a roadblock as cost-conscious studio honchos consider pumping the brakes on spending for a franchise that's running on fumes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After 2023's Fast X barely turned a profit, the days of Diesel, 57, getting carte blanche from Tinseltown suits are over, an industry insider remarked.