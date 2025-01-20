Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel's Endless 'Fast and Furious' Franchise 'Headed for the Scrapyard' as Investors 'Can't Be Bothered to Fuel It With Funding'

vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise
Source: MEGA

Vin Diesel's most profitable franchise may finally be over.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vin Diesel keeps crowing about Fast & Furious 11 crossing the finish line in 2025 – but his mega-budget action flick may hit a roadblock as cost-conscious studio honchos consider pumping the brakes on spending for a franchise that's running on fumes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After 2023's Fast X barely turned a profit, the days of Diesel, 57, getting carte blanche from Tinseltown suits are over, an industry insider remarked.

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise
Source: MEGA

Studio bosses are reportedly pumping the brakes on the action star's mega-budget dreams for Fast & Furious 11.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, given ticket sales for the brand's last two installments, the Hollywood hunk is "getting way ahead of himself" by bragging about his ego-driven project having a no-holds-barred green light.

"Vin can blame the pandemic on Fast 9 not doing a series-best box office. But the marked underperformance of Fast X is totally on him, and it's why getting the giant budget he wants for the next movie has been an uphill battle," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise
Source: IMDB

With Fast X underperforming, insiders have claimed Diesel's days of unlimited budgets might be running out.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet social media posts from the star have suggested filming is already underway. In November, Diesel shared a photo of his character Dominic Toretto's Chevrolet Chevelle between another classic car and a camera vehicle.

He wrote in the caption: "The best thing about filming practical exteriors this morning... is all the beautiful memories of shooting the very first Fast."

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise

Sources said Diesel's nostalgic posts about Toretto can't mask concerns over the franchise's future.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, Diesel talks a good game – but he's secretly worried that if his next Fast & Furious flick flops, he won't be able to muscle back from the failure.

"He's had a near 25-year run with this franchise. But nothing lasts forever – so, of course, he's scared this could all be over," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Fast & Furious 11 faces uphill battles as Diesel struggles to secure the green light for the project this year.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources added that doesn't mean diehard Diesel is ready to throw in the towel.

"Come hell or high water, Vin is trying to get this movie made in 2025 for release in spring of 2026," the insider added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer lopez has sights set on kevin costner

Jennifer Lopez, 55, 'Has Sights Set on Kevin Costner, 69, As Her Next Boyfriend' – Because She 'Thinks Yellowstone Codger Will Make Her Look Younger on Red Carpets'

Composite photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Shattered Reality Star Heidi Montag Reveals the Items She Regrets Leaving Behind as She and Husband Spencer Pratt Fled Mansion Before It Was Torched By L.A. Wildfires

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel endless fast and furious franchise
Source: MEGA

Hollywood reports suggest Diesel needs to cut costs and drop old habits to keep Fast & Furious moving forward.

But the source warned the actor-producer needs to seriously dial back his cash demands if he wants to get the go-ahead from studio bosses.

"Vin's approach and mindset around developing the 11th Fast & Furious is stuck in the past and that needs to change," the insider said.

"He needs to get flexible for this franchise to move forward. The dream of spending $200million on one of these movies and hiring all of Vin's friends to be in them is over. He needs to stop living in fantasyland and face reality."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.