Vin Diesel's Endless 'Fast and Furious' Franchise 'Headed for the Scrapyard' as Investors 'Can't Be Bothered to Fuel It With Funding'
Vin Diesel keeps crowing about Fast & Furious 11 crossing the finish line in 2025 – but his mega-budget action flick may hit a roadblock as cost-conscious studio honchos consider pumping the brakes on spending for a franchise that's running on fumes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After 2023's Fast X barely turned a profit, the days of Diesel, 57, getting carte blanche from Tinseltown suits are over, an industry insider remarked.
According to the source, given ticket sales for the brand's last two installments, the Hollywood hunk is "getting way ahead of himself" by bragging about his ego-driven project having a no-holds-barred green light.
"Vin can blame the pandemic on Fast 9 not doing a series-best box office. But the marked underperformance of Fast X is totally on him, and it's why getting the giant budget he wants for the next movie has been an uphill battle," the insider added.
Yet social media posts from the star have suggested filming is already underway. In November, Diesel shared a photo of his character Dominic Toretto's Chevrolet Chevelle between another classic car and a camera vehicle.
He wrote in the caption: "The best thing about filming practical exteriors this morning... is all the beautiful memories of shooting the very first Fast."
According to a source, Diesel talks a good game – but he's secretly worried that if his next Fast & Furious flick flops, he won't be able to muscle back from the failure.
"He's had a near 25-year run with this franchise. But nothing lasts forever – so, of course, he's scared this could all be over," the source added.
But the source warned the actor-producer needs to seriously dial back his cash demands if he wants to get the go-ahead from studio bosses.
"Vin's approach and mindset around developing the 11th Fast & Furious is stuck in the past and that needs to change," the insider said.
"He needs to get flexible for this franchise to move forward. The dream of spending $200million on one of these movies and hiring all of Vin's friends to be in them is over. He needs to stop living in fantasyland and face reality."