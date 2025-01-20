Jennifer Lopez, 55, 'Has Sights Set on Kevin Costner, 69, As Her Next Boyfriend' – Because She 'Thinks Yellowstone Codger Will Make Her Look Younger on Red Carpets'
Age-obsessed Jennifer Lopez thinks she's found the perfect way to make herself look younger: nabbing a much older boyfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Hustlers star is thought to have already picked out her next piece of aging A-list arm candy: 69-year-old Kevin Costner.
And she is said to see it as a bonus that snaring a star of Costner's magnitude would also be a giant middle finger to her ex Ben Affleck.
J.Lo and Dances With Wolves director Costner, who are both recently single and ready to mingle, met up at a celeb-studded bash in Aspen.
According to sources, while the two talked to many other people, they managed to “run into each other over and over in the crowded room. And like lovestruck teenagers, they even resorted to sending messages to each other through friends.
"Kevin would be a perfect partner for Jennifer," one Hollywood insider said. "He's well-connected in town and would open doors for her that even Ben didn't have keys to."
The fact former Yellowstone star Costner is also significantly older is also a big factor in his favor.
Sources said after being dumped by her younger husband, Ben, who is 52, J.Lo is more sensitive about her age than ever.
When she did a recent Q&A to promote her new flick Unstoppable, the interviewer noted the 30th anniversary of her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 biopic was fast approaching.
"You'll be 60 by then... which is getting up there," he said. J.Lo laughed off the remark – but behind the scenes she was fuming, our source added.
They went on: "She was freaking out. It's not a laughing matter for her. Getting older is something she battles against every day."
But the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer knows she'd seem like an ingenue next to Costner, who's about to turn 70.
Meanwhile, sources said Costner sees J.Lo as a perfect target to catch in his lasso.
The Waterworld star reportedly sunk $38 million of his own money into his recent passion-project flop, Horizon, while J.Lo is worth an attractive $150 million.
Shattered Reality Star Heidi Montag Reveals the Items She Regrets Leaving Behind as She and Husband Spencer Pratt Fled Mansion Before It Was Torched By L.A. Wildfires
"Nobody's saying he's looking at her as a romantic ATM, but he also knows that she's looking for her own opportunities in film," an insider said. "From his perspective, she's beautiful, talented AND rich...so what could be wrong with that?"
Sources also said both of them believe a new bold-faced-name partner would be great payback to Affleck and to Costner's ex, Christine.
"It will bother Ben big-time to learn how she's moved on with an even bigger star than he is," the insider said.