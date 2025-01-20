HOT PICS! 50 Cent Attends Reggie Jackson Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida; Ivanka Trump Spotted Out in Washington DC
Grammy-Nominated Artist Matisyahu delivered an unforgettable waterfront performance in Grand Cayman on January 18th 2025. The event exemplified 7 Mile Society’s reputation for producing world-class entertainment experiences in stunning locations. Combining Matisyahu’s unique fusion of reggae, beatboxing, and spiritual lyricism with the Cayman Cabana's scenic waterfront venue created an evening that attendees won’t soon forget.
Friends and couples Zosia Mamet & Evan Jonigkeit and Billy Magnussen & Erica Firestone made a week-long getaway to Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The group enjoyed a fun-filled week, exploring all the resort and destination had to offer, spending many of their days teeing off at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, while hitting the jogging trails and adventuring the Caribbean’s waters even taking up SNUBA.
Ivanka Trump Dazzles in ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry Prior to father Donald Trump's Inauguration in Washington DC.
Haute Living Celebrates Bam Adebayo with Maker’s Mark at The Moore Miami.
Brooke Shields's Bombshells: The Biggest Revelations From Her New Memoir — Including Her Late Mother's Battle with Alcoholism and Being Victim of VERY Intimate Operation That 'Felt Like a Rape'
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Travis Scott, Tim Tebow, DJ Khaled, and more hit the greens at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Palm Beach, Florida. The star-studded event brought together music and sports icons for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy. Guests enjoyed Jackson’s Sire Spirits, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.
Soccer star Ali Krieger pauses her workout in New York City for a quick protein boost with Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.